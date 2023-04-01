Opinion

Warning of Metro problems for fans travelling to Newcastle United v Manchester United on Sunday

Metro problems on Sunday for fans going to the Newcastle United v Manchester United match.

An announcement (see below) from Nexus explaining the situation.

With the Metro disruption, Newcastle United fans advised to allow plenty of time to get to the game on Sunday.

Announcement from Metro operator Nexus:

‘Newcastle United fans from south of the south of the Tyne heading to Sunday’s home match are being strongly advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys due to ongoing emergency repair works on the Metro network.

The Metro line is currently off Gateshead Stadium to Jarrow / Brockley Whins due to a serious overhead line fault in the Pelaw area.

This closure will be in place on Sunday, 2 April, when Newcastle Utd take on Manchester Utd at St James’ Park in a 4.30pm kick off.

Nexus, Metro’s operator, is urging fans to travel early for the game, as replacement buses are limited in numbers on Sunday, and Metro ticket acceptance on local bus routes will mean that these services are going to be busy.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “The message to supporters heading to the game on Sunday from south of the River Tyne is to allow plenty of time to get there. I can’t stress that enough.

“The Metro will not be running from Jarrow to Gateshead Stadium, and between Brockley Whins and Gateshead Stadium. The South Shields line and the Sunderland line are both affected.

“If fans can leave a lot earlier or make alternative arrangements so that they get to St James Park in time for the 4.30pm kick off.

“We are replacing 800 metres of overhead wire that came down on Thursday and the repairs will take us into early next week.

“I am sorry for the disruption and inconvenience this is causing to customers. We know that on Sunday a lot of fans will have their journeys affected. If you have a Magpie Mover you can use that on all buses up to four hours before the game.

“My message is don’t leave it to chance. If you usually come into Newcastle from south of the Tyne using the Metros and buses then leave earlier.

“All of the information you need is on our website www.nexus.org.uk and on our Twitter page @My_Metro.”

Fans are advised that Magpie Movers will be valid for four hours prior to Sunday’s kick off time.

Alternative travel advice:

Metro tickets and passes are valid on Go North East services 9, 26, 27 and 56 in South Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland.

The replacement bus 900 will serve Brockley Whins and Fellgate before heading to Gateshead.

Northern Rail services from Sunderland to Heworth and on to Newcastle will accept Metro tickets.

The Shields Ferry will accept Metro tickets if customs in South Tyneside wasn’t to get the Ferry over to North Shields and then get a Metro from North Shields Metro station into Newcastle.

If customers are concerned about not getting to the game on time then please ensure that you make alternative travel arrangements to get into Newcastle city centre.’

