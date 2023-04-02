Opinion

United go third! Brilliant performance! Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0

The final scoreline read Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0.

A day when there was so much luck involved.

For the visitors!

Only poor finishing, great goalkeeping, the woodwork, desperate defending and luck, saved Man U from a hiding.

United were superb, the two goals the barest of rewards for a brilliant team performance.

When Joe Willock finally scored and finished off a sublime team move in the 65th minute, it should have been a hat-trick and the match ball for him.

He so deserved his goal for the overall individual display and getting into great positions BUT in the first half he contrived to allow de Gea to save from very close in when there should have been no chance, then blazed one over the bar from ten yards out when ASM had cut it back from the left and Willock was left unmarked.

However, class and effort finally paid dividends, as sub Callum Wilson made the scoreline at least remotely realistic when heading home Trippier’s brilliant delivery after ten Hag had subbed both centre-backs…

Just look at the stats…

United with 22 shots to Man U’s 6.

United with 6 on target to Man U’s 1 (which hardly reached the goal and Pope just had to pick it up).

Just look at the table now…

United are in the ascendancy and after brilliant results elsewhere this weekend as well, we just need a Spurs fail at Everton on Monday night to top it off.

However, if United keep this kind of form up that they showed today, they won’t need favours from anybody else, to finish in that top four.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

