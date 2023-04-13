News

Unai Emery weakened by Aston Villa injuries for Newcastle United challenge

There are a number of Aston Villa injuries for Unai Emery to contend with ahead of the weekend.

Villa have been in great form with six wins and a draw in their last seven matches, however, all of these fixtures have been against clubs sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Now Unai Emery faces the final eight Premier League matches, seven against teams in the top half of the table, whilst the odd one out is a local derby away at Wolves.

First up of course is Newcastle United on Saturday at Villa Park.

Recovering from the mess / chaos under Steven Gerrard, the new manager has done a really good job.

Indeed, in their last 17 games, Aston Villa have accumulated 35 points under Unai Emery, the same as Eddie Howe has amassed in Newcastle’s most recent 17 PL matches. As I say though, the fixtures now looking far more daunting, at least on paper, for the Villa Park club.

As reported by the Premier League injuries site, Aston Villa are set to have at least five players unavailable.

Leon Bailey – Hamstring

Philippe Coutinho – Thigh injury

Matty Cash – Calf / Shin injury

Boubacar Kamara – Ankle injury

Jed Steer – Calf / Shin injury

As for Newcastle United, it looks promising despite a punishing week with three tough games AND wins!

Emil Krafth won’t be back until next season but Allan Saint-Maximin looks the only other player definitely set to be unavailable. He missed Brentford due to an ongoing minor hamstring issue and Eddie Howe indicated ASM is likely to miss this Aston Villa match as well.

Miguel Almiron made a surprising but welcome early return to full group training on Wednesday, though you would anticipate that any Saturday involvement would be a place on the bench at most, as a potential impact sub.

Bruno Guimaraes has went public saying he is experiencing ongoing ankle issues and rolled his ankle before Saturday’s win at Brentford. Cutting short his warm up. However, rather than dropping out of the team, Bruno returned to put in another very good display and play all 90 minutes plus added time. The indication / expectation is that he will keep on playing this season through the ankles issues, then decide in the summer whether rest or something more significant is needed to sort the issue.

