News

Unai Emery opens up about Eddie Howe and Newcastle United

Unai Emery could have been sitting in the away dugout on Saturday.

Instead he is now five months into the job of trying to make Aston Villa competitive.

A year and a half after turning NUFC down, Unai Emery opens up ahead of this weekend’s match, about Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

It is sixth v third at Villa Park and a massive match for both clubs…

Unai Emery press conference, as he prepares to face Newcastle United, asked about Eddie Howe and what is happening at St James’ Park:

“We have to try and create a big atmosphere between our supporters and us.

“We have to create good feelings with them and be great with them.

“We have faced a lot of big challenges and been successful but tomorrow [against Newcastle United] is the most difficult challenge we are going to face in the last [remaining] matches.

“Newcastle is a team with a development that has been very strong.

“They are building a very serious and organised team.

“Now they are one of the best teams in the Premier League.

“The coach [Eddie Howe] is playing with his identity, playing aggressively, high pressing.

“They are feeling strong with their mentality as well.”

‘The first time you have taken charge against Newcastle since turning them down, do you think Aston Villa and Newcastle are similar clubs?’

“I don’t know exactly….but this new Newcastle United are adding players and paying money for them.

“Their idea is to improve and to get in the top six…now they are in the top four.

“They are signing players, very good players, young, experienced, mixed, they are keeping the squad with players they had before.

“Progressively, they are growing up.

“Historically they are a big team.

“Last year they weren’t in the same way but now it’s a different Newcastle.

“We will face them being in the top four.

“The coach is doing very good work and I knew Eddie Howe before, he was working at Bournemouth.

“He has done very good work.

“His team are strong in their mentality and he works tactically, as well as being difficult as well for the opponent.

“They are a good, big club, going for top four, with a good coach.”

‘Aston Villa’s defensive improvements?’

“The first thing was to be aware of our mistakes.

“Some things we weren’t doing well.

“Through our analysis and being consistent with our work, we have improved.

“We decided to change some things to improve and be competitive.

“We wanted to be more consistent as a team with our organisation.

“Then it’s practice.

“By practicing you can improve.

“By practicing you can be demanding of yourself.

“When we were speaking about conceding 11 goals in three matches, we were very angry.

“Our reaction was fantastic.

“First, being humble enough to work harder and analysing the matches ourselves on video and trying to change it, like we have been doing.”

