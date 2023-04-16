News

Unai Emery asked about qualifying for Champions League and best Aston Villa performance in years

Unai Emery went into Saturday’s match on the back of four wins in a row.

Up against a team that had won their last five Premier League matches in a row.

It was sixth against third at Villa Park and that is still the case on Sunday morning, however, Unai Emery now being asked about Champions League possibilities for Aston Villa.

A dominant 3-0 victory over Newcastle United and Aston Villa fans saying this had been their team’s best performance for years.

Unai Emery asked after Saturday’s win ‘Did you feel that Newcastle would start slow and that they were there for the taking?’

“I think the opportunity in this game was all about how we started in the match.

“Trying to control it, attack and connect our midfield to our striker.

“We started strongly and it was because we were very, very focused.”

‘Villa fans are saying that was the best performance that they have witnessed in years, was it the best performance for you [since you became manager]?’

“I don’t know but…we were very consistent over the 90 minutes, trying to control the game.

“We had good positioning because the team we faced had very good moments as well.

“The players were very aware of doing what we needed to do to win.

“Being consistent, being very demanding in the duels, keep strong with our game plan.

“The consequence is this result.”

‘You have blown the race for the top four wide open – Aston Villa for the Champions League?’

“We are speaking about the difficult next target we can have but not now.

“Not now.

“We can think to be a candidate for a European position but the top four is very difficult.

“If we can continue winning maybe we can add in the next few weeks…but not now thinking about the top four.

“We have a lot of teams in front in that position and we are going to face Tottenham and Manchester United and they have enough of an advantage at the moment.”

‘What can you say about Ollie Watkins?’

“He was very good but our objective was to win and have a clean sheet.

“We want other players scoring, like Jacob Ramsey today, but we are happy for Ollie Watkins as well because his best performances are about how he works defensively [as well] to assist the players, we are very happy because both boxes are important.

“Today was the perfect day and Ollie was fantastic.”

‘[Left-back] Alex Moreno was very involved today, his play down the left’

“Alex Moreno is improving and adapting very well, his performances are now at the same level as Digne’s.

“His best quality is his speed and in the attacking third he is getting into the box, finding not only crosses.

“I knew his qualities before in Spain and now with Lucas Digne, both are trying to play with the idea we are creating.

“I like sometimes that one side we use more, like the left-back pushing higher more than the right-back.”

‘The speed of attacks has increased recently’

“We are trying to create that combination with our striker and midfielders and centre-backs.

“We have players with good skills who can use the spaces but we have to be smart because each match is different.

“We are trying to play and gain an understanding in how we want to play.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

