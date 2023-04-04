News

Two Newcastle United players ruled out of West Ham match and one unknown

The Newcastle United players did Eddie Howe proud on Sunday.

A great performance saw NUFC the better team throughout the game and actually worth far more than the 2-0 victory they finally emerged with.

A stand out at St James’ Park after the international break, was the fact that arguably Eddie Howe had his strongest ever matchday squad available since he arrived at Newcastle United back in November 2021.

As well as the 11 Newcastle United players who started the win over Man U, the Head Coach then able to bring on the likes of Wilson, Gordon, Joelinton and Anderson without weakening the team.

After Sunday’s win, Eddie Howe was asked about the injury situation, with away matches at West Ham on Wednesday and Brentford on Saturday coming up in quick succession:

“I am unsure at the moment.

“Joe Willock is the obvious one [worry] as he was feeling his hamstring.

“But he wasn’t sure whether it was cramp or something more sinister.

“We will wait and see.

“A couple more are nursing little things because of the physical game that it was today.”

Eddie Howe asked the same question on Tuesday morning at his pre-West Ham press conference, as to the injury situation overall and with Joe Willock in particular:

“I haven’t seen him yet, so I don’t know, it is too early [to know].

“I think we’re reasonably OK [otherwise].

“There are a few tired bodies as it was a really big physical effort in the game but hopefully nothing too much [to worry about].”

Guessing that Monday would have been a rest day for the Newcastle United players and then back in today for training.

On the face of it, great news that only two Newcastle United players in long / longer-term case of Krafth and Almiron will definitely miss West Ham, whilst fingers crossed on Joe Willock.

He has been especially good in recent matches so it would be a blow if he isn’t available.

However, it is a massive bonus and relief that now the likes of Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon are now all available / fully fit, desperate to get back into the team.

With games in quick succession and especially at this later stage of the season, so important to have options, particularly in the midfield and forward areas, where the physical demands are so great.

Eddie Howe aware that West Ham will be no pushovers, despite their win over Southampton the Hammers are still only one point clear of the relegation zone and desperately fighting for their PL lives:

“It is going to be a really difficult game.

“West Ham are a very good team who have had a difficult season with Europe and all the games they’ve played.

“They have got an outstanding manager with vast experience.

“I think that they recruited really well in the summer and they have a very strong squad.

“So we are going to need a physical performance and a good technical and tactical performance.”

