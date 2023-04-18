News

Tottenham struggling with growing injury list ahead of Newcastle United challenge

Tottenham looked to be heading for a regulation home win on Saturday, Son giving them a 14th minute lead over relegation strugglers Bournemouth.

However, rather than lying down and taking the expected defeat, the visitors went right back at Tottenham.

Goals from Vina and Solanke seeing Bournemouth deservedly complete their comeback and lead 2-1 after 51 minutes.

Just as they were ready to collect three points, Bournemouth were the victims (same as Brighton the previous weekend) of a scandalous VAR / refereeing decision in favour of Tottenham, an 88th minute equaliser by Danjuma allowed to stand despite Kane in an offside position clearly interfering with the keeper’s view.

Thankfully, justice was finally done, Ouattara scoring Bournemouth’s winner five minutes into added time.

Tottenham left reeling and now they head to St James’ Park for a massive match.

Defeat would leave them six points behind Newcastle and Eddie Howe’s team having a game in hand, whilst Tottenham would also be six points behind Man U but Erik ten Hag’s side with two games in hand.

The last thing temporary Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini needed, was more injury worries on top of the defeat against Bournemouth, but that is what he has got.

Clement Lenglet now added to the missing list, on loan from Barcelona the defender now not available for this Newcastle game.

Already ruled out of the trip to St James’ Park were (details via Premier League Injuries site):

Ryan Sessegnon – Thigh

Yves Bissouma – Ankle

Rodrigo Bentancur – Knee

Emerson – Knee

Ben Davies is also out with a thigh injury and there may be some chance of him making the trip to Newcastle but very much still a doubt.

On top of these half a dozen injured Tottenham players, Stellini also has Lucas Moura suspended.

