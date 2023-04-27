Opinion

Tottenham players gesture couldn’t be more feeble after Newcastle United humiliation

The Tottenham players skulked off the St James’ Park pitch on Sunday.

Newcastle United having absolutely battered them.

United three goals up within nine minutes, then five goals ahead when reaching twenty one minutes.

From that moment on it was pretty much Newcastle United cruising and the Tottenham players just desperate to hear the final whistle.

The following day, the Tottenham players came out with this…

I have been very interested to see the reaction to this gesture from the Tottenham players.

My guess is that for the average Spurs fan, even those who went to the game and paid for the privilege, they aren’t gushing with their praise for this gesture from the Tottenham players.

However, from what I have seen, the announcement has produced a serious amount of positive coverage from the media.

Hmmm.

For my money… as gestures of goodwill go, this one by Tottenham players couldn’t be more feeble after that Newcastle United humiliation.

The current rule is that no away fan at a Premier League match pays more than £30 for their ticket.

With Spurs selling their 3,200 tickets for the NUFC match, that is a maximum of £96,000 that Tottenham fans paid for their tickets. However, on Sunday, £30 was only the adult price, with concessions paying less. So in reality we are probably talking about £80,000 – £85,000 maximum, when it comes to what the Spurs fans collectively paid.

It is a joke really, a truly empty gesture.

It is a bit like when you hear for example that (yet again!) the Manchester United have been found guilty of failing to control their players in a match, the club then ‘punished’ with a £50,000 fine or similar. Yes, that is really going to hurt them.

Similarly, these Tottenham players.

Any single Tottenham player that started that game on Sunday will no doubt each earn £85,000 or MORE, every single week. So for the whole Spurs team / squad to collectively pay out the £85,000 or so for ticket refunds is to me actually an insult.

If they are going to do something as a gesture then at least make it almost meaningful.

The Tottenham total wage bill is around £110m, with naturally the vast majority of that going to the players, let’s say around £100m for round figures.

At the very least for me, all of the Tottenham players should be at least giving up a week’s wages if they want in any way to claim they are showing they are sorry. That would be around £2m and I would suggest maybe rounding it up to give all the 3,200 travelling Spurs fans £100 each towards their ticket and travel etc, then the other £1.7m or so could then be given to their club’s Foundation and / or other charities.

As for Daniel Levy, why isn’t he leading from the front and taking responsibility?

He might not have been on the pitch on Sunday but surely he is as culpable as anybody at Tottenham for creating the total shambles at the club that has helped them get to the stage of an on the pitch humiliation like this one at Newcastle United.

Daniel Levy is easily the highest paid director at any Premier League club, earning a massive £3.265million a year. Why isn’t he getting his hand in his pocket as well?

I know season tickets aren’t cheap at Spurs but I reckon that if the Tottenham players and the likes of Daniel Levy had all pitched in with a week’s wages, they could have probably paid for next year’s season ticket for each and every one of the 3,200 supporters who were at St James’ Park. Now that would be a gesture worth talking about and have some meaning.

