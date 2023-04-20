Opinion

Tottenham announce punishments for Spurs fans caught selling Newcastle United tickets

Spurs fans have been warned by their club.

Tottenham making an announcement ahead of this weekend’s Premier League match.

Around 3,000 Spurs fans heading to St James’ Park.

However, Tottenham warning these 3,000 Spurs fans, that if they sell their ticket(s) to the Newcastle United match, there will be repercussions if found to have done so.

Tottenham announcement for Spurs fans going to the Newcastle United match:

Unauthorised use of tickets

‘Supporters are reminded that the unauthorised reselling or passing on of tickets is strictly prohibited.

In line with the Club’s Sanctions & Banning Policy, supporters selling away match tickets above face value will receive an indefinite ban and deduction of all Ticketing Points.

Supporters passing on away match tickets equal to face value or less will receive a written warning and a 50% reduction of Ticketing Points.’

I think fair to say that the overwhelming majority of football supporters, including Spurs fans, would agree with that first part of the warning. If you sell and ticket above face value, especially to fans of the same club you support, then you get everything you deserve if caught.

However, punishing any Spurs fans who sell their ticket(s) at face value, or even at a loss, is open to a lot more debate.

This is what Tottenham say Spurs fans should do if they have a ticket for the Newcastle United match and can’t go for whatever reason…

Supporters unable to attend

‘Supporters unable to attend the match should contact the Ticket Office by emailing [email protected] as soon as possible.

The Club will make best endeavours to reallocate tickets to other eligible supporters and issue refunds upon receipt of original tickets.’

Hmmm, I doubt many, if any, Spurs fans, or indeed supporters of any football club, would be choosing to do the above, if say they have a friend or family member wanting to take it off their hands.

However, there is a wider problem in the eyes of many supporters, when it comes the issue of Premier League fans selling tickets on, especially for away games.

Long gone are the days that many older fans will remember, paying on the day at places like Old Trafford (8 September 1984 a real stand out – NUFC lost 5-0 to Man U but crazy numbers of Newcastle fans there, anything between 12,000 to 15,000 by many estimates, as the Police gave Newcastle half the paddock up the side of the pitch after behind the goal became that rammed!)… with rare exceptions away clubs now getting only around 3,000 tickets at most, far less at the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford.

The likes of Newcastle United supporters and Spurs fans, plus those of other well supported PL clubs, finding it ever more difficult to get tickets for away matches.

All of these clubs having some kind of ‘loyalty’ system based on away tickets previously bought over the years that gain points. The more away / loyalty points, the more chance of getting away tickets now, match after match.

Amongst Newcastle United fans, a big ongoing discussion, younger NUFC fans often the ones feeling most disadvantaged. As in, how can they now build up a high number of away / loyalty points, if they struggle to qualify to buy many / any away tickets this season and future seasons.

Plus of course, older fans who have built up large numbers of loyalty points, if they automatically qualify to get most / all of this season’s away tickets and in future seasons, they will just grow further and further away from those on low points, or indeed just starting to want to travel away when getting to a certain age.

The biggest complaint they have, is with certain Newcastle United fans who continue to buy all or most away match tickets but rarely, if ever travel away, selling their tickets on instead. With concerns now about future cup finals and big occasions, plus hopefully European games as well, there is even more encouragement now for these fans to do so, racking up more and more away loyalty points even when they have no intention of going to games.

Exactly how many Newcastle United season ticket holders do this is impossible to guess.

There has been claims of potential spot checks to be brought in at away games where travelling NUFC fans would need to prove their identity matches who the ticket was sold to. However, I have never heard of this happening so far, or indeed any concrete plans to do so.

Also, suggestions that in the future tickets would be sent to your phone and technology used so they couldn’t be sent on to somebody else, so unless they borrowed your phone…

I have no idea of the practicalities of these suggested kind of suggested measures BUT unless Premier League clubs collectively agree to give each other a significantly higher proportion of away tickets, the problem is only going to get worse.

Meanwhile, you even have a situation where often those younger fans who hope one day to compete for away tickets, are actively helping to widen the gap themselves.. When unable to get away tickets themselves, currently ending up buying tickets from older fans not going to the away games and so helping to enable them to get higher and higher loyalty points totals.

