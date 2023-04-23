Opinion

Tottenham and Newcastle United – Two clubs heading in very different directions?

Tottenham visit St James’ Park this afternoon.

A match where it isn’t just about who wins a game of football on the day.

This 90 minutes could be key in deciding whether Newcastle United and / or Tottenham finish in the top four.

It could also be another milestone in the different directions these two clubs are potentially heading in.

Newcastle United actually gave Tottenham a massive leg up just under 12 months ago.

Arsenal were nailed on to take fourth place and get Champions League football for the first time in six years, only to come to St James’ Park last May in their final away game and lucky to get only a 2-0 defeat.

Ironically, this Newcastle United win gifted Tottenham a surprise fourth spot and all looked positive at Spurs.

Who would have guessed that 11 months later, Arsenal top of the table and Tottenham seemingly in disarray.

Superficially, to outsiders, you would think are things really that bad?

Tottenham are fifth in the table so hardly a disaster surely…

However, scratching beneath the surface, the problems do appear to be stacking up.

Tottenham have sacked yet another manager and defeat at St James’ Park would in reality pretty much end any remaining hopes of top four.

They have a very expensive stadium that they owe a fortune on and whilst Harry Kane’s goals have plastered over many cracks, it is looking increasingly likely that he will finally move on to another club this summer, in the hope of winning trophies.

Before (Tottenham fan!) Mike Ashley arrived at Newcastle United, the Premier League era had mostly seen NUFC far more dominant than Tottenham.

It took Tottenham until 2010 to get their first top four finish of the PL era, whilst Newcastle United by that point had seen two runners-up sports, two third place finishes and one in fourth.

European football, was the norm, including some Champions League adventures.

Mike Ashley ensured that positivity was blown away at St James’ Park and Tottenham were one of those who massively benefited from Newcastle’s demise.

Moving forward and in ten seasons up to and including 2018/19, Tottenham only finished out of the top five on one occasion.

The 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons saw sixth and seven positions, whilst in reality Arsenal gifted that fourth place spot last season.

Reading comments from Spurs fans, the overwhelming feeling appears to be a belief that they are now set to struggle, the relative good times now behind them.

Without regular Champions League football, it is difficult to see how Tottenham can sustain the club financially at the level it now runs at.

Drastically cutting costs appears to be on the horizon, especially with that massive stadium debt hanging over them.

Newcastle United can now help tip Tottenham over the edge today and further accelerate the apparently different directions the two clubs appear to be heading in.

Here’s hoping.

