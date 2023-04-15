Opinion

Tottenham and Chelsea pundits not so smug now as Newcastle United look to future gains

After my connection failed late Saturday morning, I spent the next couple of hours frantically trying to re-establish the link, part of which required a factory reset, which led to all manner of other complications that required the assistance of a teenager to resolve.

And so it was nigh on 2pm when I finally got connected to watch what was happening at Villa Park.

By that point, for Newcastle United the game was gone. A 2-0 reverse became 3-0 and judging by some of the comments I’ve seen, if the first 75 minutes were indicative of the last 15, we were poor. So what?

We’re still third and although we are now looking nervously over our shoulders at Villa, alongside those who we’ve been talking about recently, Spurs somehow contrived to lose at home to Bournemouth and I’m hoping that a similar fate awaits ten Hag’s boys at the City Ground tomorrow.

I saw the tail end of the Brighton match, who thoroughly deserved their win against Fat Frank’s charges. God help them when Real Madrid stroll into the capital next week.

Which brings me to punditry.

I saw Chelsea well beaten in the Bernabeu in midweek by a team that didn’t get out of second gear.

Yet the pundits – Hoddle, (Joe) Cole and the awful River Ferdinand, were besides themselves in pointing out that with an early goal at ‘The Bridge’, it would be ‘game on’.

Well pardon me…but the same pundits had only just been lamenting the fact that Chelsea don’t score much these days and had actually gone four consecutive games without a goal for the first time since 1993. You literally couldn’t make it up. To completely seal the deal, they got an early goal this afternoon and still couldn’t contain Hove Albion.

Next to irritate me was Michael Dawson.

Beaming on the Jeff Stelling show when he proclaimed that the VAR check was over and despite Saint Harry being in an offside position, Spurs had equalised 2-2 late in the game this afternoon. ‘Game on’ was what he also said.

Well, he didn’t look so smug seven minutes later when the Cherries won it 3-2 in added time. Brilliant!

Back to Newcastle United.

We now head into our last eight games of the season after the abberation at Villa.

Let’s put today down to a bad day at the office and cut Eddie and the lads some slack. They’ve been brilliant all season, after all.

I hate to say it but all eight games are cup finals and two of them in particular are two massive home games against other Champions League contenders.

It’s pretty clear that if win against Spurs and Brighton, we’ll not be far away from finishing in the top four.

I’m sure St James’ Park will be bouncing next Sunday, the same whenever it is our game against Brighton is rearranged for.

Eight games left and five are at fortress St James’.

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

