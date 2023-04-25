Opinion

Tony Mowbray points to key reason why Eddie Howe has been so successful at Newcastle United

On Sunday, I heard Tony Mowbray use the term “growth mind sets” to describe his players in an interview on Sky Sports, in regards to his side winning away at West Brom.

What training course has Tony Mowbray been on? Growth mind sets! I hear you say.

What nonsense is this (In The Mag comments section, Wor Lass2 will be sure to be liking it!)?

More than thirty years ago American psychologist Carol Dweck proposed the theory and coined the phrase growth mindsets and fixed mindsets.

Scientific research was carried out on how people learn, and in particular, young people. This research into brain plasticity showed that connectivity between neurons can change with experience. With improved practice and correct intervention from teachers the brain can grow.

But it was not just targeted intervention by skilled practitioners, but also the use of praise on resilience after failure that showed evidence that we can change a person’s mindset from fixed to growth, and when we do, it leads to increased motivation and achievement.

Starting to sound familiar?

When Newcastle demolished West Ham recently, six of the starting line up had played under Steve Bruce.

How were candidates for relegation now smashing their way to Europe?

Could it be that Eddie Howe knows something about fixed mind sets and how to turn them into growth mindsets?

Is Eddie the teacher, the skilled practitioner who knows exactly how to deal with failure for the young men in his care, and instil resilience into them?

You may doubt the findings of an American psychologist on the grounds that research was carried out on young people, but the evidence in education is quite clear.

Think about the Newcastle United transfer policy for the first team squad and what are the ages of the players. OK, so they are not nineteen year olds like the ones who were part of the research in America, but their ages are not far off.

With a growth mindset, individuals take on challenges and learn from them, therefore increasing their abilities and achievement.

So, after Tony Mowbray spoke of growth mindsets live on Sky after the Sunderland victory, I thought I would share what I know about this branch of educational psychology, as everyone who has gone to school will have experienced good and bad teachers and probably lots of ones in between.

Eddie Howe is definitely a good one, just look at the improvement in the players he inherited and just look at the players faces when they have success.

Players applauding their supporters after every game and those victory photos are all part of the process.

