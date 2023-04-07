News

Thomas Frank – This is excellent from the Brentford boss on Eddie Howe and Newcastle United

Thomas Frank has been speaking ahead of Saturday’s match.

The impressive Brentford boss speaking very well of Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

For Thomas Frank, his rise to managing in the top half of the Premier League (currently ninth on 43 points) has been arguably at least as dramatic as Eddie Howe’s journey.

After almost two years as assistant manager, Thomas Frank got the top job at Brentford in October 2018 after Dean Smith left to replace Steve Bruce, who had just been sacked at Aston Villa.

Thomas Frank has since guided Brentford to eleventh in the Championship in 2018/19, third in 2019/20 but failing in the play-offs, then third in 2020/21 but succeeding in the play-offs.

Last season an excellent first Premier League effort saw Thomas Frank and Brentford finish thirteenth on 46 points and now on 43 points with nine games to go, they will surely exceed that points total. Whilst with currently 13 points more than Palace in twelfth, Brentford will surely finish higher in the table than last season.

The question though is just how much higher?

This game against Newcastle United looks likely to be a great game but who will come out on top, if anybody?

Brentford (13) and Newcastle (11) with the highest number of PL draws this season, the next highest has drawn nine.

Thomas Frank has had this to say ahead of facing Eddie Howe and Newcastle United:

“I have met Eddie Howe a few times but I haven’t been able to have a pint with him yet.

“It would be lovely to know him even better.

“He did a top job at Bournemouth.

“They were an example to follow, having got promoted and established themselves in the Premier League.

“Eddie Howe has now got an opportunity at a club that wants to be in the top four and they are definitely doing everything that can to maybe even be there this season.

“They have done fantastic.

“The way Eddie Howe and his coaching staff came in last year and turned things around relatively quickly, and now how they have fine-tuned their style to be energetic, pressing, physical and dynamic, is very impressive.

“They deserve huge praise for the way they defend.

“They are clear in what they want.

“They have a very well drilled and well picked back five, including Nick Pope.

“It looks like they have played together forever.

“They are always in the right positions and they are very good in the duels.

“We need to match their energy and intensity, win enough second-balls and the set-piece battle.

“Hopefully we will be good enough in spells on the ball to create enough opportunities.

“[Asked about Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Man U] You win or learn.

“We didn’t play our best game, or our worst either.

“Our foundation and work rate was there, but on the day, we threw [gave] the ball away too many times.

“We know it will be difficult [against Newcastle United] but we are up for it and can’t wait to play at home after two games away.”

