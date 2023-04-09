Opinion

Thomas Frank comments after defeat to Newcastle United – From the sublime to the ridiculous

Thomas Frank is one of the good guys.

As well as the excellent job he has done on the pitch with Brentford, the Bees boss is usually worth a listen off it as well, unlike most other Premier League managers.

However, even someone like Thomas Frank doesn’t always react in the best possible way after he has watched his team dominate the first half and lead at the break, only to then have the visiting team do the same to Brentford in the second half.

Indeed, by the end, Thomas Frank and his players grateful to some shocking refereeing and VAR officiating, that helped prevent this becoming an even bigger home defeat.

Thomas Frank reflecting on a game of two halves, with comments ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous:

The sublime:

“What a performance.

“Simply…what a performance.

“The players, throughout the game, gave everything.

“First half, I haven’t seen a team do that to Newcastle this season.

“We could have been 3-0 up after a missed penalty and a marginal offside.

“We kept going in the second half, plenty of effort.

“Unfortunately, two moments decided the game.

“Joelinton made a good action inside the penalty area; there are a lot of players around him and I think he hit the legs of David. We were unlucky there.

“The second moment, that decided the game, was a good finish from a £63 million player (Alexander Isak).

“I just think we were playing against a team that are very good.

“So, expecting us to run over them all 90 minutes is probably a little bit too much, even though I love the players and the team – they did fantastic.

“As I said, it was just two moments that decided it.

“After that, we came back, put pressure on them, and we probably should have equalised.”

Apart from the petulant reference to the £63m [£59m + £4m potential future add-ons!] striker, as though Newcastle United are the only club to spend some money, fair enough comments. Especially crediting Newcastle United with how good they have been this season.

Obviously, Thomas Frank is always going to exaggerate the Brentford positives and downplay the Newcastle United positives, but that is fair enough. Even though to any neutral watching this game, it was quite obvious that it was Brentford who massively benefited from decisions by match officials throughout the match. The second penalty was a shocker from the referee and VAR official, the same when Callum Wilson was denied the goal due to a supposed handball, that would have made it 3-1 and killed the game.

Thomas Frank and his more ridiculous post-match comments:

“It [opposition players trying to put off a Brentford penalty taker and teammates having having to hold the ball instead of the penalty taker until things calm down] has happened a few times and I remember the first time at Norwich, Tim Krul was very active, but it should be the other way around.

“You shouldn’t need to think about the person taking the penalty.

‘We need to think in general about sportsmanship in football.

“There’s too much of ‘we need to be aware of this’ in the game.’

“Everyone needs to game manage but we need to look into the dark arts of football and be aware of the sportsmanship.

‘We also on purpose were a bit more active towards the fourth official, we know that Newcastle have that strategy where Jason Tindall always speaks to the fourth official through the game so we just had to be aware of that.”

Thomas Frank and Brentford fans hadn’t seen their players lose a home Premier League match since September 2022, plus, that loss to league leaders Arsenal remains their only PL home defeat this season, well, at least until Saturday and Newcastle United’s visit.

So no surprise that Thomas Frank was less than perfect with his post-match comments on this occasion, probably more frustrated with his own team that they didn’t make more of a first half when they were by far the better side.

In more general terms, I think it is very amusing / frustrating that things other clubs have been doing for years, in terms of trying to gain any advantage possible, now Newcastle United are doing anything similar and refusing to be a walkover any longer, any such instance is treated by many as though it is the first time it has ever happened in the Premier League.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

(There’s always a photo – See HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – What a second half comeback as Eddie Howe masterminds 5 in a row – Read HERE)

