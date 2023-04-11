Opinion

This Newcastle United achievement not given the proper acclaim that it deserves

It was a fifth in row dressing room photo after Brentford 1 Newcastle 2.

One of many Eddie Howe initiatives, this team / squad / club bonding exercise always great to see.

Not least because of how much it annoys seemingly anybody else who isn’t a Newcastle United fan.

The celebration police always out in force: ‘Look at them acting like they’ve won the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup…’ etc etc.

The Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 celebration / photo following on from the ones that came after wins over Wolves, Forest, Man U and West Ham.

This latest Newcastle United achievement not given the proper acclaim that it deserves, in my opinion.

A few facts to start with:

It had been 203 days since Brentford had lost at home in the Premier League.

Brentford had only lost two of their last 17 Premier League matches.

Ivan Toney had scored his last 22 penalties before Saturday’s save by Nick Pope.

This season, as well as winning away at Man City, Brentford at home have picked up victories that include 4-0 v Man U, 2-0 v Brighton and 3-1 v Liverpool.

The Bees had only lost two Premier League matches at home since Newcastle United won 2-0 fourteen months earlier in February 2022.

Brentford had NEVER lost a Premier League match EVER, when taking the lead!

Forget about club histories and so on, you have to judge the situation as it is now.

Brentford have an excellent manager, a very good team and some real quality individual players who aren’t getting the proper recognition they deserve, simply because lazy journalists and pundits don’t know much about them.

Speaking about not getting proper recognition…

As I say, this Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 final scoreline was quite astonishing, just based on those facts detailed above.

However, when you then add in the other key details, where the match officials were absolutely shocking in terms of how they treated Newcastle United, then it is a near miracle that Eddie Howe and his players emerged with a win. It was most definitely a case of where you felt like the VAR official and referee were looking for reasons not to give Newcastle United decisions and the opposite with Brentford. The second penalty given against Alexander Isak was laughable, whilst deciding Callum Wilson’s killer third goal wouldn’t stand because of a supposed handball, was arguably even worse. Those weren’t the only two decisions that went against NUFC either.

When you also take into account just how well Brentford played first half and how much Newcastle United were under the cosh before the break.

I honestly think that pretty much any other Premier League team would have been already beaten by the end of that first half.

To have the character to come back in that second half and do what they did, is simply remarkable and deserves widespread acclaim.

No wonder the Brentford fans were in such a state of shock by the final whistle!

