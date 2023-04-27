Opinion

This media coverage showing lack of respect towards Newcastle United

Quite a considerable few of my friends and family have been in touch with me this week, to let me know how disappointed they have been with the media coverage, after that sensational Newcastle United win against Tottenham Hotsur at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Now, I must admit that I went out on Monday to carry on celebrating the ‘Mashing of the Spuds’, so I didn’t catch much on the TV and Radio.

By Tuesday, we knew that Stellini was a goner, then on Wednesday we found out that the Spurs players had agreed to compensate their travelling fans.

In the last 36 hours I have been trawling through social media and Youtube, to try and catch up on what folk have been telling me.

I have since concluded that what I have read, seen and listened to, is indeed a sleight on Newcastle United and the whole region.

Let me explain.

I don’t want, or even expect, too much praise or pats on the back from the national media, when it comes to my team.

However, after the dismantling of Spurs in such scintillating fashion, surely Toon fans could have expected a little better from the pundits and scribes in terms of giving credit to Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team / squad.

One of my mates John is currently exiled in Russia and he looks forward to the little Mag titbits that I regularly feed him in his current foreign residency.

John is one of those who have been particularly annoyed at the lack of respect shown to Eddie Howe and the boys.

Another who cannot get his heed around it, is my auld Tynemouth buddy Geordie Peroni.

These lads are older than me and are currently enjoying their football again, mainly due to this Newcastle United resurgence.

A lot of people I know are approaching their twilight years and have recently been given hope that they may be about to witness some success and silverware coming back to Tyneside in their lifetimes.

That is why I sympathise and agree with anyone, who thinks that the national media etc, have p…ed on Newcastle United’s chips this week.

We’ll all carry on regardless and it is best to put behind us, the now blatantly apparent disrespect and obvious disregard, that the beautiful south and the rest of the country have for us and our great team.

It’s Everton next at Goodison Park tonight and I fancy us for another win.

It will be a volatile atmosphere no doubt but Eddie Howe has the personnel to get the job done against a very mediocre side.

It will probably not be another cricket score, but even if it is, nobody will be expecting the Toon to get top billing afterwards.

That will go to two of the self-entitled ‘Septic Sixers’ themselves, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, who also play this evening.

Onwards and Upwards.

