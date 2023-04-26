Opinion

This is what will get Newcastle United players into England and Brazil squads

Any number of Newcastle United players deserve credit for their contribution this season, so far.

Difficult to think of many individuals who haven’t contributed, in a positive fashion even those who have had far fewer opportunities to shine.

However, some Newcastle United players have obviously been real stand outs, as NUFC reached Wembley and are powering home in the Premier League, now in the final stretch towards what will hopefully be a top four spot.

When it comes though to certain players and (lack of!) international recognition, I think they may well be now becoming impossible to ignore…

Newcastle United players total direct goal involvements (so far, all competitions) in the 2022/23 season, in brackets the breakdown of goals + assists:

15 Callum Wilson (11 goals + 4 assists)

14 Miguel Almiron (11 goals + 3 assists)

11 Alexander Isak (10 goals + 1 assist)

9 Joelinton (7 goals + 2 assists)

9 Kieran Trippier (1 goal + 8 assists)

8 Joe Willock (3 goals + 5 assists)

7 Sean Longstaff (3 goals + 4 assists)

7 Bruno Guimaraes (3 goals + 4 assists)

6 Allan Saint-Maximin (1 goal + 5 assists)

5 Jacob Murphy (3 goals + 2 assists)

4 Fabian Schar (1 goal + 3 assists)

3 Chris Wood (3 goals + 0 assists)

1 Dan Burn (1 goal + 0 assists)

1 Jamaal Lascelles (1 goal + 0 assists)

I think to slightly different degrees, the likes of Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock have all deserved to be included in their national squads this season, but have been ignored, so far…

All three have put in regular outstanding overall performances but have been ignored by Brazil and England respectively.

However, I think that is about to change.

I believe that once midfielders start adding goals and assists to their overall performances, they become far harder (impossible?) to ignore, when it comes to international call-ups.

Willock, Longstaff and Joelinton now have 24 direct goal involvements between them this season and the trio are looking ever more dangerous, as they get into those key positions to make and take chances.

The great thing is as well, I think they are only scratching the surface.

Whilst they have increasingly started to make and take these chances, there is far far more to come.

In just over a month’s time, we will see the squads announced for the June 2023 international call-ups.

Sean Longstaff may need to add a few more direct goal involvements to get into the England squad this time BUT for Joelinton and Joe Willock, surely they should be easy decisions for their respective international managers.

As an aside, interesting to see those Callum Wilson stats.

The number nine has only started 21 matches this season but has those 15 direct goal involvements. Some Newcastle United fans looking slightly foolish with certain over the top comments writing him off at times this season.

