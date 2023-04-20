Opinion

This is how 7 points for Newcastle United in next 10 days would leave Premier League table looking

Like many other Newcastle United fans, I keep looking at the Premier League table.

Looking at the matches that lie ahead, the possibilities, both positive and negative.

These final six weeks are the business end of things, when everything gets decided.

Current Premier League table – Thursday 20 April 2023:

Looking at the upper end of the table, I would think fair to say that Arsenal and Man City will fight it out for the title.

I think then it is down to six clubs who could feasibly fill third and fourth place in the Premier League table.

Below that you then have Brentford and Fulham who are 13 and 14 points off top four at the moment and they won’t be bothering the Champions League places.

Having had a look at the fixture list, I can’t help but think these upcoming ten remaining days of April that are coming up, will then see a far clearer picture opening up.

For those Premier League clubs between third and eighth, there are 12 more PL games in April that involve them.

Premier League matches these next 10 days and my predicted results:

Saturday 22 April

Brentford v Villa (3pm) DRAW

Liverpool v Forest (3pm) HOME WIN

Sunday 23 April

Newcastle v Tottenham (4.30pm) HOME WIN

Tuesday 25 April

Villa v Fulham (7.45pm) HOME Win

Wednesday 26 April

Forest v Brighton (7.30pm) AWAY WIN

West Ham v Liverpool (7.45pm) DRAW

Thursday 27 April

Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) DRAW

Tottenham v Man U (8.15pm) DRAW

Saturday 29 April

Brighton v Wolves (3pm) HOME WIN

Sunday 30 April

Man U v Villa (2pm) DRAW

Newcastle v Southampton (2pm) HOME WIN

Liverpool v Tottenham (4.30pm) HOME WIN

Predicted Premier League table heading into May after these 12 PL fixtures and predictions above (predicted number of points before each club name):

63 Newcastle United (5 games left to play in May)

61 Man U (6 games left to play)

55 Brighton (7 left to play)

55 Aston Villa (4 games left to play)

54 Liverpool (5 left to play)

54 Tottenham (4 games left to play)

If these April predictions did go as I have predicted, then I think it is good AND bad news for Newcastle United.

Assuming the points totals above, then I think heading into May, we could pretty much rule out Villa, Liverpool and Tottenham as serious top four contenders.

However, it would leave Newcastle, Man U and Brighton fighting for the last two Champions League spots. Man U would be a point above Newcastle if winning their game in hand, whilst Brighton would be two points behind NUFC if winning their two matches in hand.

Swiftly after these April fixtures are played out, on Thursday 4 May we have Brighton v Man Utd, whilst we still await a date in May for when Newcastle v Brighton will be played.

Would I take seven points from these three Newcastle United matches in the next ten days? Definitely.

With so many of the other matches seeing top four contenders playing each other, I think pretty much regardless of how the other clubs’ fixtures worked out, it would mean Newcastle United in a very strong position heading into May and the final four weeks of the season.

