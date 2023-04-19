Opinion

This is embarrassing on Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon made headlines in January.

Everton fans constantly abusing him and wanting to scapegoat a young 21 local player for their VERY obvious far bigger problems.

The situation becoming untenable, the worse that Everton got, the worse the abuse Anthony Gordon got from the blue scousers, even intimidating the player by surrounding his car as he tried to drive away from Goodison Park.

The fact that it was Newcastle United who came in and rescued this promising young player (the fickle Everton fans only months earlier had been outraged at the possibly of losing this great homegrown talent for £60m to Chelsea) was something the media absolutely loved.

Laughably, Everton and their fans becoming the supposed good guys in this situation, whilst the 21 year old supposedly forcing his exit from the relegation threatened club.

On Friday 27 January it was revealed that agreement had been reached between all parties for the transfer and then on Sunday 29 January both Newcastle United and Everton officially confirmed the deal. It was widely reported that the deal had been £40m to be paid in one go, not instalments, with then another £5m of future add-ons, if certain targets were met.

Going back a number of days, with Anthony Gordon and Everton widely expected to be parting company, the club told the media that when the player didn’t appear for training on the Tuesday (24 January 2023) it had been a ‘planned absence’ for the player.

Anthony Gordon didn’t appear at Everton training on the Wednesday (25 Jan) or Thursday (26 Jan) and the media ran with headlines claiming he was boycotting training, supposedly to force a move, or similar negative headlines / stories along the same lines. Everton said absolutely nothing BUT it wasn’t difficult to believe that with the owners / hierarchy under so much pressure (and abuse / threats from Everton fans), it very much suited them to let this story run, or if you are cynical, believe that they were the ones pushing it.

Anthony Gordon then returned to Everton training on the Friday (27 January) and this coincided with news breaking of a deal to Newcastle United having been agreed.

In the aftermath of all this intense media negativity, a bit of insight was provided by one of the few decent and reliable journalists / media, David Ornstein at The Athletic. He revealed that Everton and Newcastle United officials had met in London on the Tuesday (24 January) to thrash out the basic framework of an Anthony Gordon move to Tyneside. Which of course explains the ‘planned absence’ from Everton training that day, as no doubt the player and his representatives were needed to be on hand to be part of the discussions, whether in person or remotely.

As for Anthony Gordon returning to the training ground on the Friday (27 Jan), clearly you could understand that would have been to say his farewells and collect his gear.

As for the Wednesday (25 Jan) and Thursday (26 Jan) in between. I think safe to assume that it would have been generally agreed by all parties that there was nothing to be gained by Anthony Gordon turning up at the Everton training ground, with such pressures surrounding both him and his then club, so with a move to Newcastle imminent, best just to stay away until everything agreed.

I don’t think I have ever seen such a young player demonised by so much of the media, based on so little. I find it very difficult to believe that if it had been moving to any other club than Newcastle United, there would have been nowhere near the same ridiculous levels of negative reporting. As we know though, when it comes to NUFC the media are allowed to pretty much write and say anything they want, with very few, if any, prepared to take a more measured (honest…?) approach.

Anthony Gordon was / is a bit of a workie ticket on the pitch, wears clothes that make him stand out as a young football player with more money than dress sense, plus like the rest of the Everton team / squad he wasn’t playing particularly well this season.

Other than that though, until this supposed boycotting training to help get away from Everton, what exactly had he done wrong?

So anyway, Newcastle United had bought a 21 year old rough diamond, reminding me a little bit of Craig Bellamy when he joined Newcastle back in 2021, in terms of his age and having a feisty temperament.

Some two and a half months later and Anthony Gordon has started two Premier League games, made six sub appearances and played 311 minutes of football in total for Newcastle United.

No surprise to see many in the media wanting to label Anthony Gordon a waste of money, a flop, ‘proved’ by the lack of time on the pitch and impact.

Dougie Critchley (a journalist and a Mackem) is typical of what many of the journalists are wanting to claim:

“The overall quality of their recruitment has covered up just how poor Anthony Gordon has been at Newcastle.

He’s only played 300 minutes, despite Saint-Maximin’s injury troubles.

£45 million spent on a League average winger.”

Anthony Gordon has been at Newcastle United two and a half months and missed around a month due to an ankle injury.

With Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, Eddie Howe has given all three of his major signings time to integrate into the team / club, not asking them to start every match week in week out as soon as they walk through the door. What Eddie Howe has done with Anthony Gordon is zero surprise, or at least it should be.

Those other three were all older than Anthony Gordon when signing and Botman had already won Ligue 1 with Lille, whilst Bruno and Isak were already full internationals for their countries.

Anthony Gordon had also just escaped an absolute joke of a club and fanbase, so extra reasons to go the slowly slowly approach and get him fully integrated before playing regularly.

The reality as well is that the two starts Anthony Gordon has had, have been easily the two toughest games NUFC have had in recent times, away at Man City and Villa. The team up against it in both, not just the new recruit.

Also, to say he has been rubbish since his arrival is just a lie. I think he has shown plenty in his half dozen sub appearances especially, to tell us that this is a player who can develop into a real asset. He came on against West Ham at home in his first appearance and was really good, a great run and defence splitting pass put Callum Wilson through one on one with the keeper to get the winner, only for Wilson to fluff it.

At Brentford, Gordon and Wilson came on at half-time and were instrumental in that amazing turn around. Man Utd at home and West Ham away he was very good as well off the bench.

To be honest, I don’t care what journalists say, we know what they are about.

However, it is the way some Newcastle fans have gone on, that I find embarrassing.

Some of them joining in with the media and wanting to write Anthony Gordon off already.

Even worse, I get the definite impression that some NUFC fans actually WANT Gordon to fail,, to justify their negative opinion of him from the days when he was winding us up when at Everton.

Me?

I trust Eddie Howe and his people and I trust that Anthony Gordon will show exactly why Newcastle United bought him in the years to come.

