Opinion

This had to happen sooner or later

Well it had to happen sooner or later, as we now enter the business part of the season.

Newcastle United were comprehensively beaten on Saturday, to give Eddie Howe and his backroom team some food for thought.

The fact that the defeat came against Aston Villa, a team that lots of Geordies (myself included) absolutely despise, is now completely irrelevant.

I am not going to single out any of our players.

The Villans were worthy winners and the better team throughout.

It will be back to the drawing board no doubt on Monday morning at Darsley Park and I will be expecting us to be hungry and ready once again, by the time we play Spurs at St James’ Park next Sunday.

Bournemouth did us an almighty favour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, by deservedly beating a woeful Spurs.

The Cherries also weren’t helped by another dodgy VAR decision, that looked like rescuing a point for the North Londoners.

This keeps Spurs three points below us and we still have a game in hand, with also a far superior goal difference.

A win next weekend and we will surely have one foot in next season’s Champions League.

Eddie and the boys though, will still be taking just one game at a time.

It’s onwards and upwards, and the defeat at Villa Park doesm’t deserve an inquest amongst Toon fans.

I’ve put it to bed already, just as I did the Carabao Cup final defeat.

Following a defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad in our next game after Wembley, Newcastle United then embarked on an impressive run of five straight wins.

I wouldn’t put it past this Toon team to do that again, with only eight games remaining this season.

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

