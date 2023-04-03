Opinion

These Manchester United fans were a disgrace to their club at St James’ Park

Great win for United, humbling the Manchester Reds.

The cup final is gone and is in the past, as is Andy Cole playing for the reds and Alan Shearer turning them down.

Yet on Sunday, these two were all the away fans could sing about….anyHOWE, I will touch on those Manchester United fans later!!

Newcastle United were outstanding and battered the Manchester Reds. We never looked like conceding and could have won five or six nil.

Now third in the PL and what a season we have been treated too, so far only seeing one defeat all season at St James’ Park.

The improvement Eddie has got from players such as Willock, Murphy, Schar, Longstaff, Almiron and ASM is incredible. ASM with every bit of game time is looking more and more like a complete player, whilst still offering that flash of brilliance.

Of course we have had some investment to assist, adding quality players, but I don’t feel we have spent the kind of money that would have suggested we’d be challenging for Champions League and playing the kind of football we are.

Eddie Howe is very much ahead of the curve and is getting as much as he can from a hard working group of players.

On the other hand, Gary Neville commented he is really pleased where he finds his team in the league this season, that with a net spend of £835 million since the summer of 2016!

Neville and Keane often heard waxing lyrical about these players this season, for the most part the same players they both crucified previously. It has taken a no nonsense manager to come in and get this group playing the way they have been and yes winning the League Cup.

However, Erik ten Hag’s comments pre-match had the Geordie faithful riled and his group of softies / imposters were left wanting in today’s atmosphere, up against a well organised and hungry Newcastle team. On a day when two top managers lost their jobs, you can’t help but think Newcastle have the jewel in the crown in the hot seat at SJP!

To finish off, the Manchester United fans.

A disgrace to their club.

Pushing stewards to eject Newcastle fans and throwing objects down at the home fans. The worst I have seen at St James’ Park and much like their players and manager, didn’t like it when things weren’t going their way.

Still singing about the past – Andy Cole, OGS (A club legend hung out to dry by this group of players) and Alan Shearer were all part of their bank of songs, that was until they left early of course!

Cry me a river!!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

