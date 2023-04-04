Opinion

There’s some Newcastle United fans on the pitch…They are living the dream

The Newcastle United fans have played their full part off the pitch.

With 35 games played so far, in all competitions, every single ticket (home and away) bought up.

A magnificent contribution from the terraces, especially as it is so rare to see any NUFC match stay in its scheduled spot.

Broadcasters finding Newcastle United irresistible once again.

How about though the contribution of those Newcastle United fans…on the pitch?

In this Newcastle United squad there are actually six lifelong Newcastle United fans and in the 27 Premier League games so far in this 2022/23 season, they have made a combined 94 appearances.

Newcastle United fans and their total Premier League appearances this season, then in brackets the breakdown of starts and sub appearances:

27 Dan Burn (26+1)

27 Sean Longstaff (23+4)

27 Jacob Murphy (8+19)

13 Elliot Anderson (1+12)

0 Paul Dummett (0+0)

0 Mark Gillespie (0+0)

Absolutely extraordinary, three Newcastle United fans have featured in every one of the 27 Premier League matches this season.

Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff all getting on the pitch at some point, as either starter or sub, in all of the 27 games.

Now I might be wrong but…I can’t believe that any other club towards the upper end of the Premier League, especially amongst the usual suspects, has anything like as many appearances this season by lifelong fans of the club they are playing for.

Newcastle United were excellent against Manchester United, totally dominant, with Burn, Murphy and Longstaff key to the performance and victory, along with their teammates. Whilst Elliot Anderson came on late and once again looked very much a Premier League player.

Does it make a difference having so many Newcastle United fans on the pitch?

Then day in day out, on and off the training pitch, having half a dozen Newcastle United fans (including Dummett and Gillespie), does that have an impact?

I remember back in the day Kevin Keegan talking regularly about the importance of having players such as Lee Clark in and around his team, meaning the whole squad absolutely got the best understanding of what the club means to the supporters.

It is the same with the coaching set-up, Graeme Jones I’m sure has a VERY positive impact in many different ways.

Is it just my imagination, or when the club publish these photos after wins, are the Newcastle United fans amongst them (players and coaching / support staff) just that little bit extra happy / smiley?

Eddie Howe has spoken about it before and I think he absolutely believes it as well, that it’s a massive extra bonus if NUFC have players who also happen to be Newcastle United fans.

The NUFC Head Coach hasn’t sent out a single Premier League starting eleven this season, that didn’t include at least one of these Newcastle United fans.

Does it make a difference having one or more Newcastle United fans on the pitch and indeed in the dressing room and / or on the training pitch?

Well, like Eddie Howe, I would have to say undoubtedly yes.

These are players who you know for sure will always give the proverbial 110% and who will help / ensure that every single other NUFC players understands exactly what this club means to the fans.

When Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman arrived at Newcastle United, do you honestly believe that having the likes of Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff mixing with them, didn’t have a positive influence?

This season we are seeing other clubs having issues where some players, at times, haven’t shown total commitment.

(Just look at the Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes on Sunday…as for Man U fans amongst their players on the pitch, I think Marcus Rashford has been a fan since a kid. Other than that though? Well, Shaw and Sancho are both from London, so maybe every chance!)

I don’t think anybody would claim a lack of commitment has ever been the case in any Newcastle United match this season.

Obviously, before anybody gets onto the pitch representing NUFC, they have to deserve it based on ability, whether they are Newcastle United fans or not.

However, it is a massive added bonus if indeed there are Newcastle United fans who are good enough to take to the pitch in black and white (and random change strips…).

Stop for a moment and just imagine for a moment how it must feel, for somebody such as Dan Burn, who was born into a Newcastle United family, was on the club’s books as a kid, but then was let go and went into non-league before going on an astonishing journey that completed a full circle, when Eddie Howe made the inspired signing 15 months ago.

Or Jacob Murphy, also born into a Newcastle United family, but an ex-pat one, along with his twin brother.

A player whose career was going nowhere under Steve Bruce and now Eddie Howe looks to have turned him into an effective first team performer. These last two gams against Forest and Man U, surely his best two NUFC performances so far. He has looked like a proper player and a big part of him getting to that stage is because he is a Newcastle fan. I can’t believe he would be performing as he is, if at any other club.

Can these Newcastle United fans on the pitch make the Champions League difference?

Well, it would be a dream come true for us AND especially them.

The signs are promising so far…

