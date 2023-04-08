Opinion

There’s always a photo

The final whistle goes on Brentford 1 Newcastle 2.

A remarkable comeback after a very difficult first half.

Eddie Howe’s side only the second to win at Brentford in the Premier League this season and the first to do so, coming from a goal down.

There then following the photo Newcastle United fans had all been wanting (desperate) to see today.

A fifth Premier League win in a row.

A fifth winning photo in a row.

The superb Newcastle United Head Coach having introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a great bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

Keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Maybe the best thing of all about these post-match winning photos, is that every opposition fanbase thinks it is all about them.

‘Ooh, look at Newcastle United, you would think they had won the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup…not just three points against little old us.’

The truth is, who not celebrate every three points?

Eddie Howe and his players work all week towards this AND the fans work all week so they can afford to come and watch and support the team.

The celebration police continue to try to ridicule anybody who takes pleasure in a goal and/or victory for their team.

Why shouldn’t the team and Eddie Howe show how much it means to them, adding yet another win to their Newcastle United collection?

Why wouldn’t you love seeing these photos?

Here’s hoping for six photos / wins in a row next Saturday at Villa Park.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

