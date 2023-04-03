News

The photo all Newcastle United fans were desperate to see

The belief was there that Eddie Howe and his players could do it.

As we all know to our cost though, you don’t always get what you deserve.

For a third match in a row though now, after Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0, the snap can be seen…yet again.

Another photo = Another win.

That Premier League winning feeling.

If Newcastle’s players had taken advantage of their superiority and half their chances, this would have been a massacre. With the 90 minutes seeing a shot count of 22 v 6 in Newcastle’s favour and some of those chances absolute sitters (so pleased for Joe Willock that his brilliant overall performance was rewarded with the vital opening goal after those two howlers he failed to put away in the first half).

Three Premier League wins in a row and up to third, magnificent.

This season now shows a record in the Premier League of Played 27 Won 13 Drawn 11 Lost 3.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

Keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

