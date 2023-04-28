Opinion

The new Tino Asprilla BUT with this valuable added ingredient

Imagine Tino Asprilla with a brain.

I don’t mean a god given football talent brain, I mean not being a loveable complete off your face party animal loved by all, who no one, including himself, knew what the hell he was going to do next?

Now put all that ability and flair, add the brain, plus a superb temperament, into a legitimate top three Premier League side.

Having got that all in place, add a world class coach and support staff, you now have the potential for a very very special player.

I give you Alexander Isak.

Being a supporter of Newcastle United has, to say the least, got its ups and downs. However, it’s not as other trophy hunting fanbases seem to think, all about silverware (Though it would be nice…).

Being a Geordie supporter is about moments you talk about over and over again.

For me… it is that Gazza free-kick against Palace, Supermac first timer v Leicester, that Tommy Craig dummy, Tommy Cassidy v West Ham, Tiote 4-4 v Arsenal etc etc. I’m sure you’ve all got your own mental lists inside your head.

On Thursday night, Alexander Isak, the Tino Asprilla with a brain, the £59m bargain buy, created that Newcastle United fourth goal with a run which will be continually watched today, by Newcastle fans and neutrals alike, around the globe.

On Tyneside, it will be talked about today, this weekend and indeed, long after Alexander Isak has retired.

In Eddie we trust.

