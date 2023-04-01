News

The deals Newcastle United paid agents fees of £10.7m on this (2022/23) season

Yesterday (Friday 31 March 2022), it was revealed that Newcastle United had paid £10,784,029 in agents fees / to intermediaries in a 12 month period which included the last two transfer windows.

Newcastle’s total included in a quite atrocious £318m+ paid out by Premier League clubs collectively.

The period the figures were released for was 1 February 2022 to 31 January 2023.

In a separate document (see below) issued by the FA, they list all the deals for each club, where that club used (and presumably paid!) an agent to do work for them.

The vast majority are when players are brought in but clubs also use/pay agents to help facilitate outgoing deals as well, plus giving existing players new contracts.

All intermediary and agents fees paid by clubs during the period 1 February 2022 to 31 January 2023 via the FA’s clearing account:

Listed below are all the times / deals where Newcastle used agents in that 12 month period.

The times agents were used by Newcastle United included:

Senior signings bought in – Targett, Botman, Pope, Isak and Gordon on permanent deals..

When current NUFC players agreed new contracts – Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, ASm, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff etc.

Young players signed or given contracts / new contracts – Kuol, McArthur, de Bolle etc.

Intermediary Transactions 1 February 2022 to 31 January 2023:

‘The information below represents all Transactions involving Clubs where an Intermediary was used from 1st February 2022 to 31st January 2023.

This information has been made publicly available in accordance with the requirements of the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries and The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.’

In the list above, some players listed twice as two lots of agents / intermediaries apparently earned fees from the deals.

With Alexander Isak, Vladica Lemic and Unique Sports Management involved.

The ASM deal/updated contract seeing Eyman Moazzezi named, as well as ASM’s brother Kurtys Saint-Maximin.

With Garang Kuol, Kwaku Mensah plus the player’s brother Alou Kuol.

For Anthony Gordon, two sets of agents including ‘super agent’ Kiavash Joorabchian.

