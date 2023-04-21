Opinion

The crucial moment for Newcastle United

This is it for Newcastle United.

Never mind cup finals or significant performances in the league against the long established ‘big’ clubs in the Premier League.

There comes a three match period that is a litmus test of exactly how far Newcastle United has advanced after a significant shift in its make up.

At Newcastle United we have had huge changes in a short period of time.

The ownership, management, administration and the playing squad have absorbed all of these and moved forward together with the fanbase.

Going from a shambles of a football club going nowhere, to a professional outfit with heart and pride and genuine optimism.

Newcastle United now have Spurs at home on Sunday, then Thursday is Everton away, before back at St James’ Park a week on Sunday for Southampton.

A genuine possibility to put a decisive mark on what has already been a great season, by taking all nine points and putting the club in with a very strong shout of Champions League football next season.

A trio of victories would put the team in a position of winning eight out of the last nine games, pie in the sky when the changes at NUFC first occurred.

Still a huge ask now BUT not unrealistic for this team .

I have had unrealistic expectations of my football team all of my life and have passed this stupid childlike very Geordie trait on to my 41 year old son.

Frankly, I am bloody sick with excitement for this upcoming week of matches.

I know it’s the hope that kills you… but what the hell are we going to do about it?

Off we go again.

In Eddie we trust.

