Opinion

That takes some bottle/integrity for Sunderland fans when it comes to Newcastle United

The worst case scenario is now becoming a reality for Sunderland fans.

After Newcastle United dispatched a hapless West Ham side at the London Stadium, an acceptance of the finer arts of the beautiful game is at last dawning on our humble neighbours.

I laughed out loud the other evening when I read Sunderland supporters on their message board asking each other if Newcastle United would have to participate in a play-off in somewhere like Azerbaijan, after NUFC inevitably finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Exactly the same people who had convinced themselves a few weeks ago that Newcastle United would probably finish the season in 7th or 8th position.

Earlier this season I wrote an article on these self-proclaimed human rights campaigners since October 2021.

It was called ‘Sunderland are suffering from their own China Crisis’, with the implication being that everything they were clutching and praying for, was just ‘Wishful Thinking’.

In the last few days another kick in the Henry Halls has been delivered to the bitter and twisted Mag haters on RTG (the Sunderland fans message board), with a new thread on NUFC.

It is titled ‘Who is your favourite Newcastle United footballer’.

The mackems that have shared treasured memories of the likes of Wor Jackie, Tony Green, Peter Beardsley and Sir Les Ferdinand have been receiving pelters from the diehards.

The same diehards who are still in total denial as to how good Newcastle United actually are this season.

Stable and reasonably minded Sunderland fans are now accepting that Newcastle United are playing some great stuff, and this irks the blinkered bigots ,who hate everything in black and white.

I have also recently stated in an article that I appreciate that SAFC have produced some fine players down the years.

I also name-checked the likes of Colin Todd, Dave Watson and Shaun Elliott etc.

I am in love with football (it actually cost me my marriae) and I know a good player the first time I see him receive a ball under a little bit of pressure.

I take my Harris Tweed off to the Sunderland fans who are now begrudgingly admitting that Newcastle United look like the real deal.

That takes some bottle / integrity when you live over there.

With the grandbairns being off school for the Easter holidays, we have recently had a couple of trips out.

We went down to Robins Hood’s Bay on the North Yorkshire coast on Monday, on Thursday we were over at Barnard Castle.

It has been noticeable that many people who live in these places, or are just visiting, are coming around to Newcastle United’s resurgence.

I have seen a few kids proudly wearing Toon tops and whilst in Barnard Castle yesterday, we stopped for a pint in the New Well Inn.

The proprietor was a lovely man who was actually serving Indian breakfasts with samosas etc.

We hit it off straight away and I loved it that when I was leaving and after shaking his hand, he smilingly said to me “I bladdy love the Toon man.”

When we all got back into the car to go home, the first song that came on the radio was the Beatles ‘Here Come the Sun’.

Thinking of what the future might now bring and with there being a little break in the weather, I put my shades on and contentedly relaxed in my seat as we headed home.

