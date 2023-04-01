Opinion

Stop your sobbing

‘Stop Your Sobbing’ was a breakthrough hit for The Pretenders in 1979.

A cover of The Kinks song, that one of the great English songwriters of the 1960s, Ray Davies, had penned.

The Pretenders lead singer and guitarist, Chrissie Hynde, actually then got into a loving relationship with Davies.

There is no chance of that ever happening with Newcastle United and Sunderland.

They thought that the answer to all their Wearside dreams and ‘six in a rows’ (Mike Ashley) was a permanent fixture for us, with his Sport Direct signage at “Sid James’ Park” (their words not mine).

However, along came Amanda Staveley at a home game against Liverpool in 2017.

“She is a Liverpool fan” they all cried as our hopes got built up.

Roll on 2020 and Amanda Staveley is back with the Reuben Brothers and the mighty wealth of the Saudi Arabia PIF.

“It will never go through” the mackems and supporters of the Septic Six proclaimed, the EPL stalled it under pressure from the big clubs (not third tier EFL Sunderland of course).

On October 7th 2021, one day after Simon Jordan on Talksport had ridiculed Amanda Staveley and any potential Saudi takeover of the Toon, well, we all know what happened.

Moving on and Newcastle United have been totally transformed on and off the pitch.

After a fantastic second half of last season under our new boss Eddie Howe, the fear of relegation quickly extinguished, the Toon now fighting for a Champions League place this season.

It’s viva Eddie and the Hotrods as far as I’m concerned (‘We are going to do anything we wanna do’).

As for the Pretenders on Wearside, well, they are still taking everything extremely badly.

Newcastle United are on an upward trajectory whilst they are on a Talking Heads (Road to nowhere).

Surely now it is time for them to stop all of their sobbing?

We are ‘The Talk of the Town’ in football nowadays.

