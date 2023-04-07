News

Stephen Warnock overwhelming confidence – Newcastle United home and dry if winning these two matches

Stephen Warnock is one of the better pundits.

The former Blackburn and Liverpool defender more credible than most.

Stephen Warnock has now been talking about the current situation at Newcastle United.

Warnock very complimentary about what he is seeing at St James’ Park,

Stephen Warnock speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about Newcastle United and Eddie Howe:

“Eddie Howe has got a settled back five and some really nice rotation in midfield.

“Then up front, having that rotation in the centre-forward, is key.

“It keeps both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson fresh and both are clinical in front of goal.

“It is a lovely mixture Howe has got and he is doing a magnificent job.

“Newcastle United have had spells [this season] where they have run dry in front of goal and found it difficult to create.

“I wondered how the [Carabao Cup] final would affect them but then after they lost at Manchester City, they have won all their games.

“The next two are Brentford and Aston Villa.

“Win those and I think they are home and dry.”

This is how the Premier League table looks on Friday, ahead of the weekend’s PL fixtures.

If Newcastle United can beat both Brentford and Villa, it would indeed put Eddie Howe and his team / squad in a dominant position.

With 59 points from 30 PL games and eight matches then left to play, with five of them at home.

