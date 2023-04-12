Opinion

Stan Collymore with embarrassing comments on Newcastle United

Stan Collymore is at it again.

The former Liverpool striker taking the moral high ground, it is never going to end well…

Stan Collymore discussing an incident on Saturday, when Newcastle United made it five wins in a row.

Stan Collymore talking to Caught Offside about Anthony Gordon and Eddie Howe after Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – 11 April 2023:

“I, like many of you, have seen the clip of Anthony Gordon clashing with Eddie Howe after he was substituted off against Brentford on Saturday.

“What on earth is he doing?!

“He [Anthony Gordon] has done absolutely nothing to warrant a big move to Newcastle.

“Let’s be real here – the only reason he got that transfer is because he’s English, had five good games in an Everton shirt and the Toffees are skint.

“For Gordon to come off the pitch and take the time to walk over to the manager and have a go at him was an absolute disgrace.

“Every manager in the world would have seen that clip and will now be wondering if Gordon is a bad egg.

“Regardless of if he spends the rest of his career at St James’ Park or not, his actions last weekend aren’t going to do his reputation any good and will certainly damage his chances of representing England in the future.

“To treat a down-to-earth, decent guy like Howe that way, and during a time when everyone associated with Newcastle are buzzing as well, was just such a bad decision from the kid.

“He needs to issue a public apology as soon as possible and beg his manager for forgiveness because he just can’t do what he did and expect to come out the other side looking good.

“If he continues with this level of disrespect, Newcastle will move on from him very quickly.”

I knew Anthony Gordon hadn’t taken it too well when subbed, not many players do when they come on as a sub and then are subbed themselves.

From what I had seen it was something and nothing but when Stan Collymore mentioned this video clip he had seen, I went and had a look. You fear the worst BUT rather than something that was as extreme as Collymore is making out, it was basically as Gordon came off, Eddie Howe pout his hand on the player’s should and he (Gordon) shook it off.

However, rather than the player then storming off, you can then see in the same clip, Eddie Howe has a few calm words with Anthony Gordon, who then goes as normal to sit with the rest of the subs. No massive ongoing row that we have seen in the past between players and managers at Newcastle United and other clubs.

Considering the way Stan Collymore has behaved in the past, talking in such extreme terms about something so minimal, is laughable. Yes Anthony Gordon didn’t behave perfectly and no doubt Eddie Howe has made it clear as to what he expects in the future. However, I would far rather have Anthony Gordon gutted to be coming off the pitch, as opposed to so many disgraceful players at other clubs who don’t even try when on the pitch. Look at Man U, they actually have somebody as captain at the moment who stops trying when things go against them, imagine having Bruno Fernandes as Newcastle United captain??? What an embarrassment. Kieran Trippier makes you that extra little bit proud to be supporting NUFC, with Fernandes I would feel a little bit sick.

The Newcastle United Head Coach actually covered the Anthony Gordon incident straight after the game.

Eddie Howe asked about Anthony Gordon and his angry reaction to getting subbed late on:

“I have got no problem.

“Anthony is a passionate boy.

“He wants to do well but there was seconds left on the clock and we wanted to get Matty (Ritchie) on because Anthony was holding his ankle.

“He just needs to control his emotions in that moment.

“But there are no problems.”

What gives the Stan Collymore comments another additional edge of embarrassment, is that whilst he is now rubbishing the idea of Newcastle United having signed the then 21 year old, it was very different what he said back in January as Anthony Gordon was set to move to St James’ Park…

Stan Collymore talking about Anthony Gordon set to sign for Newcastle United – 29 January 2023:

“I think it would be a great deal for all parties…Gordon is hard-working, he’s exceptionally quick, really direct and is always looking to get in his opponent’s box.

“If he did end up joining the Magpies, he’d offer them an element of variety too.

“The likes of Joelinton could then drop back into midfield and that would allow Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff to be rotated.

“They’ve also got Allan Saint-Maximin, who I know has been linked with AC Milan recently, but having quality-in-depth and multiple options is definitely something Newcastle need.”

As for disrespecting Eddie Howe.

I think safe to say that what Stan Collymore said just a couple of weeks ago, was a lot more disrespectful to the Newcastle United Head Coach.

Stan Collymore – 25 March 2023:

“Now Nagelsmann is set to become available, he could go to Newcastle United…

“The Magpies’ owners should, at the very least, put the feelers out and ask Nagelsmann if he’d like to take charge.

“They don’t even need to tell Howe that they’ve made contact with him but come on, they have to at least go and find out if he’d like to come to the northeast.

“That is how they will improve because they’re not going to get to the promised land with Howe in charge.”

Yes, so if / when Eddie Howe leads Newcastle United to third or fourth in the Premier League, having done an incredible job, what the Newcastle United owners should be doing (according to Stan Collymore) is go behind their Head Coach’s back and look desperately for somebody to replace him.

Eddie Howe is still only 45, he took Bournemouth from the brink of dropping into non-league, all the way through the divisions to the Premier League and kept them there against the odds for years.

He then took charge of his first match with Newcastle United in November 2021, with relegation looking a certainty. He turned it round and the second half of last season, Newcastle had the third best form in the final 19 PL games of the 2021/22 season.

Now this season, Newcastle United are third in the Premier League and one of the four favourites to be playing Champions League football next season. This has been the first ever season in his management career when Eddie Howe has a platform to even remotely try and compete for the Premier League top four.

How does Stan Collymore have the audacity to disrespect Eddie Howe and state there is no way that the Newcastle United boss could be capable of taking the club to whatever level?

Almost all managers start their careers at clubs where there is a glass ceiling on what is possible and then if they do well, they may get the chance to later get a better opportunity of being able to attack higher targets.

