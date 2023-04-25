Opinion

Stan Collymore forced into embarrassing Newcastle United climbdown after past comments

Stan Collymore has been talking about Newcastle United again.

The former Nottingham Forest player reacting to what happened at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Stan Collymore full of praise for what Newcastle United and certain players achieved as they hammered Tottenham 6-1.

However, very interesting to look back and read (see below) what he was saying about one these players not so long ago…

Stan Collymore talking to Caught Offside – 24 April 2023:

“The biggest talking point from the weekend was obviously Newcastle United’s 6-1 demolition over Tottenham Hotspur. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing unfold at St James’ Park on Sunday – it was absolute madness!

“A great performance from the Magpies. Every single one of their players performed to a very high standard yesterday and credit to Eddie Howe for getting them in the right frame of mind to win what was actually a very important match, especially considering they’d suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last time out.

“I think everyone will agree that the three standout performers were Joe Willock, Joelinton and Alexander Isak.

“Firstly, Willock getting into the England squad is a no-brainer for me. I am all for any in-form English player, regardless of who they play for at club level, getting a chance to play for the Three Lions and Willock is certainly giving Gareth Southgate a reason to think about including him in his England squad in time for their next set of fixtures.

“Secondly, on Isak, I wrote about him a couple of months ago and was quite harsh on the lad. I basically said that I wasn’t sure he is the right player to lead Newcastle’s line on his own, and although he’s not exactly proving me right, I will remain cautious over talking up his ability too much until I see him do it in the Champions League, assuming Newcastle finish inside the top four this season. But there is no doubt about it, he’s young, incredibly talented and quite clearly has an eye for goal. My only concern would be that if the side hit a tough period through injuries or bad results, will Isak be the type of player to drag them through, such as Harry Kane has done for Tottenham over the years?

“As for Joelinton, he’s a totally different story. He was a player that was just waiting to show us what he can do. He actually reminds me a bit of Richarlison. Joelinton is a player with exceptional physical attributes, he has a bit of tenacity about him and if a manager puts their arm around him and says ‘you are the best player in your position in the country’, he’s going to shine for you, and that is exactly what Howe has done with him, and now we’re seeing the effects of that.

“If we see Newcastle playing in the Champions League next season, I am very confident that Joelinton will be their most important player because of how great a fit he’ll be for that competition. He looks made for it!”

Going back only a couple of months…

Stan Collymore talking about Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson to Caught Offside – 8 February 2023:

“I’m not convinced either of them are good enough to lead the Magpies’ attack on their own.

“They both have their own attributes to offer, but I’m just not sure either player is the type to wear the iconic number nine shirt and bag 20-plus goals a season.

“Isak, especially, looks the type who needs to play alongside someone else.

“He needs to bulk up over the summer too.

“He looks a little bit too lean at the moment to be a leading lone striker in the notoriously physical league that is the Premier League.

“If Newcastle do qualify for Europe next season, which is looking likely, that would obviously mean they need a bigger squad with multiple options and I don’t think either Wilson or Isak would be Howe’s preferred forward.

“So should they have a successful campaign this year, I expect them to target another striker ahead of the next one.”

I got the feeling back in early February when he wrote the above, that Stan Collymore doesn’t know an awful lot about Alexander Isak…

This is what I wrote back then in response to those negative / ridiculous comments from Stan Collymore on Alexander Isak, Collymore now says he was ‘quite harsh’ on the Swedish striker. I think ‘clueless’ would be closer to the mark:

‘He is still only 23 and when you look at his entire playing record so far (stats via Whoscored) in club football, domestic leagues and European competitions (Champions League and Europa League), Alexander Isak has started 122 games (plus 51 sub appearances). scoring 62 goals and getting 12 assists.

That is 74 direct goal involvements, working out at almost two every three starts.

At the age of only 20, he kicked off the 2020/21 season with Real Sociedad and scored 17 goals in 30 La Liga starts.

Injuries have massively impacted his time at Newcastle United so far but in only 284 Premier League minutes (three starts and two sub appearances), Isak has scored three goals.

Ironically, a Liverpool fan and former player for the reds, Stan Collymore must surely have seen Isak’s debut back in August at Anfield, thrown into the team early because of Wilson’s absence, playing as a lone striker the Sweden international tore the Liverpool defence apart. Scored one class goal and had an even better one harshly disallowed, after running from just inside the Liverpool half, putting two defenders on their backsides, before slamming the ball past Alisson.

As for Callum Wilson, the problem hasn’t been scoring goals for Newcastle, it is keeping him on the pitch, despite only 53 PL starts for NUFC he has scored 27 goals, better than a goal every two starts.

Having moved Chris Wood on, I think there is no doubt Newcastle United will buy another striker in the summer BUT not the kind Stan Collymore is thinking of. He clearly imagines massive money spent on an older name player to become first choice, but that isn’t the way Eddie Howe and NUFC are doing things, it will almost certainly be a young not obvious striker who will come in as a bench player initially. Newcastle had a bid accepted for Ekitike but he went to PSG, whilst they were also keen on Joao Pedro at Watford last summer as well.’

Since those negative / clueless Stan Collymore comments back in early February, Alexander Isak has started eight Premier League games and came on as a sub in another two, he has scored seven goals in these matches in the past two months.

Those seven goals scored in five of the six wins in the last seven NUFC games, which have given Newcastle United 18 points from a possible 21 and have now helped put the club on the verge of Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe has superbly managed Alexander Isak, not risking him by dangerously playing him when he wasn’t fully recovered, meaning that we can all now enjoy the benefits of that patient intelligent approach.

Alexander Isak now has 10 Premier League goals despite only 973 minutes on the pitch, an average of a goal every 97 minutes, pretty much a goal for every full game’s worth of minutes he has played.

I think quite clearly, if Alexander Isak stays fit throughout next season, there is every chance he will be targeting that 20 goals mark, if not beyond.

