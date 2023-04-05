Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United chances v West Ham

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against West Ham.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle United v Manchester United game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with West Ham v Newcastle:

“Joe Willock is just how I like my bacon: streaky.

“When he’s got the taste of goals, he is a player to follow as identified by his run of scoring in seven consecutive matches during his loan spell with Newcastle in the 21/22 campaign.

“There have been two other occasions of him scoring back-to-back for the Toon, the latest of which came in November last year when finding the net against Southampton and Chelsea.

“Eddie Howe utilises Willock to maximum potential by allowing him the freedom to get into dangerous positions in the box to convert from the ample amount of quality wide play that comes in from Kieran Trippier. His goal against Manchester United at the weekend was a case in point.

“That level of impact can be seen through his touches in the opposition box data – 3.7-per-90 over the last three seasons against a backdrop of a 1.7 shots per-90.

“In his last three matches, he has posted 11 shots and I would be expecting him to trouble West Ham – a team he’s flourished against before, scoring twice and having a goal disallowed (in the 1-1 draw earlier this season) from just 177 minutes on the pitch.

“His shots prices of two or more at 11/10, three or more at 7/2 and the 10/1 for him to score are all superb prices to attack.

“SCORE PREDICTION: West Ham 1 Newcastle 2”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about NUFC and Joe Willock in particular.

This bounce back to (winning!) form by the Newcastle United team has coincided with the individual form of Joe Willock also reaching top level once again.

As the Sky Sports man points out, these last three games and wins against Wolves, Forest and Man U have seen Joe Willock alone have 11 shots, as a midfielder that is some going. As we all saw on Sunday, he could and should have had a hat-trick if converting those two first half sitters before his opening goal thanks to ASM heading it back across.

You have to keep getting in those positions and Joe Willock is doing this game after game.

Whilst he didn’t score in the previous two matches, Willock did get an assist for Almiron’s winner against Wolves and then another when setting up Isak’s opener at Forest.

More of the same please tonight!

Like the Sky Sports expert, I am confident that Joe Willock can be a goal threat again AND most importantly, Newcastle United make it four Premier League wins in a row tonight, to further reinforce that third place in the table.

