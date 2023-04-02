News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United chances v Manchester United

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Man Utd.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle United v Manchester United game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle United v Manchester United:

“The goal expectancy for this encounter looks too high, meaning the play has to be oppose goals with under 1.5 at 5/2 with Sky Bet certainly worth consideration.

“We’re amid a period during the season where it pays to be an under goals backer as games tend to be tighter with teams playing with a lack of freedom with so much on the line.

“This season for instance has seen a downtrend in terms of goals per game since the World Cup.

“Pre-Qatar there were 2.87 goals per game but in January to March, there has been a big drop to 2.49 goals per game across all matches in the Premier League.

“In 10 games against the traditional ‘big six’ and Brighton this season, Newcastle’s games have averaged just 1.9 total goals per-90 with seven of those falling under the 2.5 goals line and three of those matches ending 0-0.

“With Manchester United missing key man Casemiro, to get out of St James’ Park with a point will surely be seen as a great result by Erik ten Hag, so a cautious approach from Manchester United is predicted.

“Newcastle can edge a low-scoring clash.

“Score prediction – Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about both clubs.

It then just comes down to what happens on the day…

Newcastle United have only lost one Premier League game out of 13 at home this season and indeed in Eddie Howe’s entire 17 months in charge, have only lost in the PL to Man City and Liverpool (twice).

As for Manchester United, their home form this season is way better than on the road, 30 points at Old Trafford and only 20 from away matches. Winning six PL away matches, drawing two and losing five. When it comes to scoring and conceding, a huge difference as well. Man U at home have scored twenty four and only conceded eight, whilst away from home it is seventeen scored and twenty seven conceded.

Nick Pope has only conceded nine goals in thirteen home PL matches and nineteen in total in all 26 Premier League matches, by far the best of any PL keeper this season.

As the Sky Sports man indicates, every chance that Newcastle United might only need one or two goals this afternoon.

Chances have continued to be created by NUFC and these last two games, at least some of them have been taken.

If anything falls the way of Alexander Isak today, Newcastle United can surely be in business.

Like the Sky Sports expert, I am confident that Nick Pope can pick up yet another clean sheet and at the other end Newcastle score a goal or two of their own.

