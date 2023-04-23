News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Tottenham match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Tottenham.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Tottenham game.

“It takes a fully functioning, collective performance to win at St James’ Park against this Newcastle United side.

“Eddie Howe’s side have only tasted defeat twice in 22 home matches – both of those to Liverpool. I’d be surprised if Tottenham possess the unity, confidence and midfield power to keep their top-four hopes alive, especially with Newcastle likely to be a wounded animal after their worst performance of the season at Villa Park.

“Tottenham have also lost six of their seven Premier League games against current top six teams this season and arrive low on momentum following their 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

“So, the Toon rate as the likely winners at 4/5 with Sky Bet – but there is a way to boost the price to squeeze more juice out.

“In 11 games against the traditional ‘big six’ and Brighton this season, Newcastle’s games have averaged just 1.9 total goals per-90 with eight of those falling under the 2.5 goals line and three of those matches ending 0-0.

“When at their best, Newcastle play with a huge amount of control and don’t usually like to engage in helter-skelter high-scoring matches.

“They could be in ‘job done’ mode for this one with such a massive prize of Champions League football in sight.

“Adding under 2.5 goals to a Newcastle win takes the price to 7/2 with Sky Bet.

“SCORE PREDICTION: Newcastle 1 Tottenham 0”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Tottenham.

It is remarkable but since 19 December 2021, Newcastle United have only lost at home to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Sky Sports man points out that Tottenham have lost six of their seven games against PL top six clubs this season, which of course includes NUFC winning at Spurs.

Meanwhile, in recent times Tottenham are also struggling to now beat those clubs at the very bottom of the table.

These past six matches have seen them lose to Wolves and Bournemouth, whilst drawing with Everton and Southampton.

In contrast, Newcastle have won five of their six Premier League matches, whilst the last 10 home matches have seen seven wins and two draws, plus that defeat to Liverpool.

The Sky Sports man is backing Newcastle United to win and I wouldn’t be disagreeing with that prediction.

If NUFC play like they did in their home match against Man U, they will win.

