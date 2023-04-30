News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Southampton match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Southampton.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Southampton game.

“Southampton don’t yet require snookers to get out of trouble but some long-pots are needed to haul them back into contention.

“It’s 9/1 with Sky Bet for them to pick up an unlikely win at St James’ Park and I’d even have to think twice about taking 90/1 based on their performance against Bournemouth on Thursday.

“It lacked belief. It lacked quality.

“The same can’t be said for Newcastle, who are charging towards a Champions League place.

“With no value in the outright market for the match, I’m going to head to the Newcastle corner market to hopefully find another winner – like we did backing seven or more Newcastle corners on Thursday at 11/10 vs Everton.

“They won 14 during that 4-1 victory – the fifth highest a side has won in a single match this season which took their season corner count to 223 – no side has won more corners.

“I’m happy to play the eight or more line at 6/5 with Sky Bet in this one in expectation of a one-sided encounter.

“Score Prediction – Newcastle 3 Southampton 0”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Southampton.

Anything can happen in 90 minutes of football BUT with everything we have seen this season, including recently, Newcastle United have to be massive favourites this afternoon at St James’ Park

In their last eight matches, Newcastle have won seven and scored 23 goals.

Whilst Southampton have won none of their last eight and have conceded 16 goals in their last seven Premier League matches.

Interesting to see the Sky Sports expert also revealing that Newcastle have won more corners (223) this season than any other Premier League club. To be fair NUFC have looked far more dangerous at set-pieces recently than previously, as indeed they have looked far more dangerous in open play as well. However, it would be nice to see even more of these corners and free-kicks in decent positions getting converted into goals.

A word of warning about the prediction of loads of NUFC corners though. Down at St Mary’s in the 4-1 PL win Newcastle only had two corners, then in the League Cup semi first leg only three. In the second leg at SJP that increased to seven corners but not reaching the Sky Sports man’s prediction of 8+.

Against Tottenham last Sunday, Newcastle did get eight corners, then the fourteen at Everton. So hopefully we will see this kind of dominance again on the numbers set-pieces AND goals.

The Sky Sports man is backing Newcastle United to win and I wouldn’t be disagreeing with that prediction.

If NUFC play like they have generally done when winning seven of their last eight matches, they will indeed win. Whilst if their creativity and finishing is anything like it been this past week, then Newcastle United fans could be in for another real treat today.

