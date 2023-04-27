News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Everton match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game at Everton.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Everton v Newcastle game.

“Everton have only managed to score two or more goals in one of their 16 home games this season.

“It’s hard to see their flimsy attack being potent enough to achieve scoring twice against one of the tightest defences in Europe and a rampant attack that has found the net 13 times in their last four matches, so the starting point for this game is to oppose a home win which is aligned with the market, who have Newcastle at 8/11 with Sky Bet. No good there then.

“There might be a chance of digging out an edge against in the market in Newcastle’s corner count.

“Eddie Howe’s team tendency to work overloads down the sides, usually involving Kieran Trippier, means they have won the most corners of any team this season (209).

“I like the 11/8 with Sky Bet for them to win seven or more against Sean Dyche’s team who do offer up lots of territory so chances for opposition corners are high.

“Five of the last six teams to face Everton have managed to win seven or more, so a corner-winning machine like Newcastle should be seriously threatening that line.

“SCORE PREDICTION: Everton 0 Newcastle 2”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Everton.

Anything can happen in 90 minutes of football BUT with everything we have seen this season, including recently, Newcastle United have to be massive favourites.

In their last fifteen PL away matches, Newcastle have won seven, drawn four and lost only to Man City and Villa.

In comparison, in their last 20 PL games home and away, Everton have only won three of them.

The Sky Sports man points out the struggle for goals with the blue scousers generally and especially at Goodison. Scoring only 24 goals in total and only 14 of those at home, eleven times only scoring one goal at Goodison, four times failing to score at all, plus a 3-0 win over Palace six months ago.

Interesting to see the Sky Sports expert also revealing that Newcastle have won more corners (209) this season than any other Premier League club ahead of this midweek round of fixtures. To be fair NUFC have looked far more dangerous at set-pieces recently than previously, as indeed they have looked far more dangerous in open play as well. However, it would be nice to see even more of these corners and free-kicks in decent positions getting converted into goals.

The Sky Sports man is backing Newcastle United to win and I wouldn’t be disagreeing with that prediction.

If NUFC play like they have generally done when winning six of their last seven matches, they will indeed win.

