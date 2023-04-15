News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Aston Villa match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Aston Villa.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Aston Villa v Newcastle United game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Aston Villa v Newcastle:

“Newcastle lead the metrics for shots (156) and expected goals (15.5) created from set-pieces this season in the Premier League yet have only scored nine goals via that method – six teams have scored more.

“I’d expect that goals record to become more aligned with the expected goals data over the next few weeks, and Villa are quite forthcoming at shipping chances from corners and free-kicks.

“Only Bournemouth (17) have shipped more goals via that method than Villa’s tally of 12 this season and in their last nine games they have allowed 4.19 worth of expected goals on their goal from set pieces – the third worst return in the Premier League over that time.

“That makes Sven Botman (50/1 with Sky Bet), Dan Burn (50/1) and Fabian Schar (33/1) all runners in the first goalscorer market.

“Betting tips – 0.5pt on Sven Botman to score first vs Aston Villa (50/1 with Sky Bet) 0.5pt on Dan Burn to score first vs Villa (50/1) & 0.5pt on Fabian Schar to score first vs Villa (33/1)”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about NUFC and the set-piece situation in particular.

Newcastle United could AND should be scoring more goals from set-pieces.

Whilst also interesting to hear that Aston Villa are second only to Bournemouth when it comes to conceding from corners and free-kicks.

In the 4-0 game at St James’ Park, a short corner routine from Trippier and Almiron ended with a superb cross from the ENgland defender and Callum Wilson heading home. Would be nice to see a repeat or two of that today.

Quite amazing though that Schar, Botman and Burn haven’t scored a single goal from a set-piece between them this entire Premier League season so far.

Indeed, Sven Botman hasn’t scored any goals this season.

Dan Burn hasn’t scored either in the Premier League but did got one, though that was a superb effort in open play against Leicester in the League Cup, not using his height at a set-piece!

As for Schar, his only goal on the opening day of the season, a Fab special from distance.

The Sky Sports expert hasn’t predicted the Newcastle United winning scoreline this time BUT he has suggested a route to how they could / should score the goals that would help get them that sixth victory in a row!

