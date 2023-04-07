News

Shay Given verdict on Eddie Howe and Newcastle United – Absolutely perfect

Shay Given has become a lot more prominent this season when it comes to Newcastle United punditry.

A pleasant change.

Certainly compared to many characters who are put up as supposed Newcastle United ‘experts’ and/or ‘sympathisers’ to the NUFC cause.

Graeme Souness and Kieron Dyer spring instantly to mind for me BUT I’m sure you can come up with many more, who you hate to see ‘representing’ the Newcastle United point of view.

Not so Shay Given.

At the very worst he is a safe pair of hands, when it comes to talking about Newcastle United.

Indeed, I think he is a lot better than that on a regular basis.

Maybe not quite at the level he was as a goalkeeping legend (the best that I and most other (all?) Newcastle fans have ever seen) but still very good week after week, match after match.

Shat Given a massive fan of what is happening now at St James’ Park, declaring about Eddie Howe and NUFC… ‘Everything he is doing is absolutely perfect and the results are following.’

Four wins in a row and now Brentford on Saturday, a tough challenge against a side who have only lost one home match.

However, their last three home games have seen draws against relegation strugglers Leicester and Palace, plus a very tight 3-2 win over Fulham that needed an 85th minute goal to decide the three points.

Shay Given speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:

“It is looking really good [for Newcastle United].

“Newcastle had the six-week blip where results dropped off, but now, I hope they can really push on.

“It would be fairytale stuff if they finish in the top four.

“They are in a brilliant position and their goal difference is so much better than Manchester United and Tottenham.

“West Ham made individual errors [on Wednesday night] but you can’t take anything away from Newcastle United.

“The energy levels and workrate were phenomenal and Eddie Howe makes subs at the right time.

“Everything he is doing is absolutely perfect and the results are following.”

