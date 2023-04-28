Opinion

Sean Dyche makes laughable and bizarre claim after Everton hammered by Newcastle United

Sean Dyche watched on as his side were taken apart by Newcastle United.

Predictably, Everton started the game with an all out dogs of war physical ‘style’ as they tried to knock United out of their stride.

However, Eddie Howe’s players stood up to the ‘old school’ Sean Dyche tactics and began to play their football.

Sweeping up the other end and Wilson scoring the first after Joelinton’s shot was parried.

Newcastle United never looking back as their class told…

Sean Dyche talking after Everton hammered at home by Newcastle United:

“I thought first half we were as strong as we’ve been.

“They scored from a breakaway situation and that can happen.

“As disappointing as it was, we started the second half brightly, but then we went under too easy after the second goal.

“You can’t do that against good sides, and they are a good side playing with freedom.

“Not long ago they [Newcastle] were being booed off by their fans and now they are free as a bird.

“That has to be earned here and has to be earned quickly.

“Other than the goal, we defended well.

“We limited their chances.

“They’re a good outfit.

“They kept going and got the second one, but the reaction to that was not good enough.

“It’s as simple as that.”

So then… ‘not long ago’ Newcastle United were being booed off by their fans, Sean Dyche making a laughable and bizarre claim.

When exactly did this happen?

Well Eddie Howe had been at Newcastle United for 18 months now and I certainly haven’t heard NUFC booed off by our fans.

I can only assume that Sean Dyche is thinking about when his big mate Steve Bruce was in charge at St James’ Park and back then, any boos would have been far more likely to be aimed at Bruce, rather than his Newcastle players.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

