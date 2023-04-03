Opinion

Richard Keys on the wind-up with his comments after Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0

Richard Keys up to his usual tricks.

The one-time Sky Sports presenter on the wind-up.

You have to laugh, he loves nothing more than annoying people…I suppose we all have something that we are good at!

Today, his big thing is the Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 performance and result at St James’ Park.

Whilst he is positive about all things Newcastle United on this occasion, you just know that it is simply so he can annoy somebody else even more! On this occasion Man U and their supporters.

Maybe the best way to look at Richard Keys is to treat him like a broken clock, by accident he gets it right very occasionally.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 3 April 2023:

‘I’m also pleased to see Newcastle finding their rhythm again. I’d love to see them finish in the top 4.

All of a sudden [Man] United have got to be a little uneasy about their chances. Well – I say all of a sudden – it isn’t really. Have you noticed their last six league results? They’ve won only two of them – against Leeds and Leicester – a sequence that includes a goalless draw v Southampton and that 7-0 hiding at Anfield. I’m sorry – but they’re nowhere near as good as they’ve been hyped. The talk of a quadruple after the Carabao Cup win was nonsense.

I agree that they’ve made progress – but this isn’t a title winning side. They’ll never win a title with Nout Workhorse in the side. Seriously – why do they play him? His supporters tell me he’s doing something right because he’s starting games. Really? What is it then? And don’t tell me he’s a ‘pressing monster’ or that he ‘starts the backwards press’ whatever that means. Ten Hag justified his plans to sign him permanently by telling us that last week – and went on to add that Workhorse ‘creates space for players’. I’ll tell you what – he’d create more space if he wasn’t on the pitch.

The bottom line is that he’s a bang ordinary centre-forward who doesn’t score goals and isn’t good enough to play for United. Ten Hag sounds like a desperate man trying to justify a mistake every time he talks about him.

And when is ten Hag going to accept that his team don’t lack ‘passion, desire, hunger and attitude’ every time they get beaten? Or that ‘they didn’t stick to the game plan’.

Sometimes you lose a game simply because the opposition were better. Newcastle were. They too had a game plan and it was better than ten Hag’s. Game plans are all very well in freeze-frames on laptops – they rarely go wrong then – but football is played by humans and therefore there is no perfect ‘game-plan’.

A couple of other things from that match – Fernandes remains the most irritating player in the PL. Never mind applauding the travelling support – cut the play-acting, stay on your feet and try to affect games that way. I’m pleased to see that officials have got the measure of him now. They know that if he goes over in the box he’s trying to con them.

And wasn’t it good to see Marcus Rashford fully recovered from the injury that kept him out of the recent England games? His speedy return to fitness must have had something to do with the air on the plane as he flew to New York? Or perhaps he got treatment there?

It’s great to see Roy Hodgson back in business. What an impact! It was a big call by Steve Parish to invite him back to Palace, but going forward why not Alan Pardew? Why does Pardew never got a mention when jobs become available? He’s a proven PL manager and would do a very good job for someone.’

(In his very final two Premier League jobs…

Alan Pardew was sacked after a remarkable achievement at Crystal Palace, the club having the worst record in all four top divisions in 2016, winning only six games that calendar year before he was sacked.

Somehow West Brom thought it a good idea to give him another chance and he managed only one win in 18 Premier League games, leaving the Hawthorns in February 2018 after losing all eight of his final PL matches.

Yes, I can totally see where Richard Keys is coming from, Alan Pardew an obvious choice for any Premier League club looking for a new manager!)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

