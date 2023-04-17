Opinion

Richard Keys calls it exactly right on the latest VAR / refereeing shambles (bias!)

Richard Keys has done it again.

I find myself actually agreeing with him, again.

Richard Keys getting this spot on.

Like many of you, I was watching the Nottingham Forest v Man U Premier League match on TV yesterday.

With Man U a goal up, the ball played into their box and Harry Maguire with his arm extended, it was a definite handball.

Under these new / current rules, we all know that once an arm is extended away from the body and if the ball hits it, then it is going to be a penalty.

However, neither the referee or VAR official intervening.

As Richard Keys says, an unbelievable decision and you just know it would have been given if it had been a Forest player with arm outstretched in his own box.

Likewise and arguably even worse, on Saturday, a Tottenham goal allowed to stand despite Harry Kane in an offside position and clearly interfering with the goalkeeper’s view. Yet it was allowed to stand! Again, you know for a certainty that this goal is getting disallowed if Bournemouth had scored it.

Thankfully this time Tottenham weren’t gifted more undeserved points, as was the case against Brighton the week before, as Bournemouth got a deserved late winner, so justice was served.

However, whether consciously or subconsciously, a definite bias is being shown this season in favour of certain clubs and they aren’t Newcastle United or anybody else outside of the self-appointed elite.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog about the latest VAR / refereeing shambles (bias!) – 17 April 2023:

“I read that the PL want to install four new cameras next season to help the accuracy of off-side decisions.

“Why? What’s wrong with the AI technology successfully used at the WC in Qatar and now in Serie A?

“Do you know what – you could add 100 cameras and Stockley Park would still find a way to f… things up. It’s not cameras we need – but operators in that bunker that can actually do their job properly.

“One blunder after another has followed this season.

“Ask Brighton and Wolves. And Newcastle. And West Ham – in fact, all of the clubs.

How on earth did Spurs’ equaliser against Bournemouth stand? Kane was clearly offside and interfering with the keepers view. I guarantee you that goal doesn’t get given at the other end. I was so pleased Bournemouth went on to win the game. They deserved to.

“And why didn’t Forest get a pen v [Man] United? Maguire clearly handles in the box.

“We asked the matchday centre why a pen wasn’t given – ‘because there was traffic that impeded Maguire’s arm movement’ they said. Yea – there were two other [Man] United players around him. What nonsense. It should’ve be been a pen. It might then have been a very different game.”

