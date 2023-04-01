Opinion

Rangers fans with plenty to say after finding out Newcastle United and their supporters are paying a visit

Rangers fans have been reacting to the news that they will be playing Newcastle United.

Friday’s announcement (see below) revealing that the pre-season friendly will take place at Ibrox on Tuesday 18 July with a 7.45pm kick-off.

This is a testimonial match in honour of the Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Interesting to see what Rangers fans have had to say after finding out that Newcastle United (and their supporters) will be visiting Glasgow in three months time…comments via the Follow Follow forum:

‘Well deserved, but Newcastle!!, I will attend, they obviously will bring a load, but certainly not a team I would have selected.’

‘Makes absolute sense to select them for a testimonial game then?’

‘Pretty sure Newcastle filled the Broomloan last time we played them, so that’ll be a good start towards a sellout.’

‘Can’t see them getting the full broomloan, This will sell out quickly for home fans.

Imagine the mentally challenged seethe though if they got the full broomloan.’

‘Makes sense. They will bring a good few thousand and everybody will have a good day.’

‘Hopefuly the newcastle owners get excited by Ibrox and sort us some of that pocket change they have.’

‘Pretty sure we played Newcastle for McCoist’s testimonial.’

‘We did back in 1993. I was there. Brilliant occasion, over 40,000 there. Hopefully this one is equally as good.’

‘Had Blaydon Races in my ears for days.’

‘My first game outside Scotland, 1969 Fairs Cities Cup at St James’ Park.

Looking forward to this, I think it will be a sell out.’

‘Deserved, the who hates Ashley most derby.’

‘Would be class if someone kidnapped Mike Ashley and booted him out of a van on Edmiston Drive that night.’

‘Tie him up and leave him in the centre circle.’

‘The Castore derby!’

‘Castore half n half range incoming…’

‘Well deserved ….. but The Skunks? Wrong side of the divide.’

‘Give them 1000 tickets like the rest’

‘Why?

They’ll get and take far more than that. Ibrox won’t be full so give them what they want.’

‘Why be so petty? Newcastle gave Rangers 12,000 tickets last time at SJP and fans mixed together no problems at all. Never understood football fans going on like you.’

‘Newcastle will rightly get a decent ticket allocation to increase the chances the game sells out and as much money as possible can be made, likely for a charity.’

‘I generally can’t be bothered with friendlies, however I’ll definitely be going to this.’

‘If memory serves Andy Cole scored for Newcastle.

Super (Ally McCoist) actually couldn’t play due to injury but I think he might have come on to take a penalty. Unless I’ve just made that up :))’

‘He did. Newcastle won 2-1. As far as testimonials go that was the best one I’ve ever been to. Electric atmosphere, so competitive but played in the right spirit.’

‘The first Rangers player this century to reach 500 appearances, with league titles won in 3 different decades. Of course he deserves it.’

‘Can we only play friendlies against teams kitted out in Castore?’

‘A castore tournament with ourselves,villa,wolves Newcastle and Republic of Ireland.’

‘This would be a good first game to take my boy to.’

‘500+ games after this season. No one deserves it more than him.’

‘Good so long as he’s retiring along with it.’

‘That your main take from this for a guy that’s gave us incredible service?’

‘Mate of mine from the Toon has already been on the phone to go. ST holder at St James Park and loves the Gers as well so will be a good sesh for me and him.’

‘If you hate Mike Ashley clap your hands.’

‘It’s a complete banker having them with their support.’

‘IMO Ibrox will be sold out with the Geordies hopefully bringing up enough to fill the Broomloan.’

‘Wish it was doon there, that tournament we played in when we had the full Gallowgate end was brilliant.’

‘Was at McCoists testimonial Newcastle got the entire front Broomloan.’

‘Well well well, I been thinking since the lockdowns stopped about taking my kids to their first Rangers game.

It has to be Ibrox, and it has to be a pre-season friendly – an important game might be a bit much for them :))

And I’ve got a mate who is a massive Newcastle fan. I think it makes sense that this is the game!

Ho wife! See those brownie points I’ve racked up?!’

‘Very good team to play will be my 1st testimonal match ive been to.’

‘When will tickets go on sale? Premier inn at secc booked . The wife’s family are Newcastle fans so gona make a day of it.’

‘Newcastle will bring a noisy away support in numbers. Ibrox should be packed to the rafters to honour and appreciate a club legend.

Good choice of opposition, a good test and a great way to bow out for Allan McGregor.’

‘Andy Cole scored for the Toon.

Scott Sellars scored the winner. Hateley scored for us.

Came back a year later for the Ibrox tournament and filled the top of the Broomloan.

Fox scored against Man Utd. Cole scored against Sampdoria.’

Newcastle United official announcement – 31 March 2023:

Newcastle United will travel to Ibrox Stadium for a pre-season friendly fixture with Rangers this summer as part of preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Eddie Howe’s squad will make the journey to Glasgow on Tuesday, 18th July (kick-off 7:45pm) to take part in a testimonial match in honour of Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who – if selected this weekend – could make his 500th appearance for the Scottish Premiership side.

The fixture is the Magpies’ first confirmed outing of pre-season, with further matches to be confirmed in the coming months.

Eddie Howe said: “A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.

“Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor’s achievements with the club.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale commented: “This will be a very proud night for Allan and his family and an excellent, and important test for us. We will have an interesting pre-season, with this being the first game announced.

“There will be some top friendlies in there to help us get ready for the new season.”

