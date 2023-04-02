News

Probability model rates the chances of Newcastle United now finishing Premier League top four

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing Premier League top four, as we head into this afternoon’s clash with Man U.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United by the end of the season ending up in the Premier League top four.

Generally an excellent set of Premier League results for Newcastle United ahead of the international break and that continued on Saturday

Meaning this is how the Premier League table now looks on Sunday:

At the very top, the computer models rates Arsenal a 52% chance of winning the title, with Man City 48%, the pair both having dominant 4-1 wins yesterday.

More importantly, when it comes to the race for Premier League top four…

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 48% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football.

With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Man Utd 77%, Tottenham 27%, Liverpool 23%, Brighton 22%, Brentford 2%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 47 points in 26 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (71%) to be relegated, with then Forest (60%), Everton (42%), Bournemouth (39%), Wolves (25%), Leicester (22%), Leeds (20%), West Ham (18%), Crystal Palace 4%).

