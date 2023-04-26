Opinion

Priced out of Newcastle United by the Halls – An explanation

I often make the comment, “I was priced out by the Halls” at Newcastle United and when I do, I am invariably challenged by an old acquaintance, who also happens to be a regular contributor to The Mag, Tony Mallabar.

I recently accepted Tony’s challenge to explain myself more fully, although before that, he got me thinking that in fact, no matter who I supported in the early 1990s, I would have been priced out, the inference being that I’m perhaps a little harsh on ‘the Halls’.

Certainly, the Football Task Force, established by the then Labour Government in 1997 reached the conclusion that the price of admission to football stadia had grown significantly during the 1990s, with an average increase across the decade of 331 per cent, compared with an increase in the Retail Prices Index of 54.8 per cent over the same period.

Interestingly, the Football Supporters Association had had some great foresight into what was likely to unfold. In the wake of Hillsborough, the FSA argued against all seater stadiums, principally because it believed clubs would use them as a platform to raise prices. When addressing and rejecting that argument, Lord Justice Taylor wrote in his report, “Clubs may well wish to charge somewhat more for seats than for standing but it should be possible to plan a price structure which suits the cheapest seats to the pockets of those presently paying to stand”. Taylor went on to say, “At Ibrox for example, seating is £6, standing is £4.”

The Football Association’s 1991 ‘Blueprint’ supported this and made this recommendation to clubs, “Though socio-economic projections may highlight increasing affluence for the majority, it should be remembered that football is often supported most passionately in those areas and within those communities which have not benefitted from recent trends. It would be easy to price poorer, committed fans out of football’s new future. The game will not benefit in the long run, however, by simply trying to change supporters for customers.”

In commenting on what both Lord Justice Taylor and the FA had said, the Football Task Force stated, “Without question, the issue of concern for football fans which was raised most often by fans’ groups we met and in our public forums was ticket prices. There is a genuine and deeply held belief that football is pricing some fans out of the game, and deterring new ones from attending because of ticket price inflation. This view has been substantiated by our commissioned research.”

So, against this backdrop, what of the Halls pricing me out?

In 1985, the price to stand and sit at St James Park was £3.00 and £5.75 respectively. This changed to £4.00 and £8.00 respectively by 1990. By 1995, the prices had moved to £12.50 and £20.00 respectively. So, for standing, a 33 percent increase in the five years to 1990, whilst for sitting, the increase was 39 percent. However, during the next five years through to 1995, the cost of standing had risen by an astronomical 230 percent, with the cost of sitting increasing by an eye watering 150 percent.

The Halls of course, took over the club in 1992 and shortly afterwards, there was monumental change, not just on the pitch but off it as well.

That change included the wholesale redevelopment of St James Park, something that was long overdue and necessary. The initial phase, which didn’t increase the stadium capacity but which saw two new impressive, towering stands built behind both goals brought about an all seater stadium, something that was mandated on all clubs in England’s top two divisions in the wake of Hillsborough. Therefore, the price differential between 1990 and 1995 was more like 400 percent, considering what it cost to stand in 1990 and sit in 1995. To put that in context, during the same period, the Retail Prices Index had risen by a mere 18.2 per cent.

In addition, the only way of gaining regular admission was via a season ticket, with the cost of attending all home matches having to be paid up front, in advance, with a punitive interest rate (19 percent APR) added to the transaction if, as was the case for many supporters, cashflow problems meant they couldn’t afford to shell out the cash all in one go.

Moreover, some fans even paid £500 as part of a bond scheme launched in 1994 which they claimed should have guaranteed them the same seat at St James’ Park for the next 10 years. In fact, bonds were taken up by just over 7,000 fans, generating £3.6 million for the club, who later reneged on its promise and moved some fans to less attractive parts of the stadium if they weren’t prepared to shell out either £1,350 per season to join the 1892 club, or £900 per season to join something called the Sports Bar.

As an aside, the takeover by the Halls cost an estimated £3 million, after a bitter battle with the former owner Gordon McKeag.

Of course, the Halls (and Shepherds) bought their stakes in Newcastle just before football’s commercial boom, when clubs were not seen as vehicles to make money, and the Football Association intended membership of a board to be a form of public service. After they sold their shares to Mike Ashley and left the board, the accounts for the year to 30 June 2008 provided a final inventory of the Halls earnings, which amounted to around £96 million (with the Shepherds making around £50 million).

I’ll leave it to Tony to decide whether I’ve made my case.

Personally speaking, after following Newcastle United home and away during the decade that preceded the Halls, I felt aggrieved at having to shell out funds several months in advance of seeing the lads come out of the tunnel at St James Park.

At the time, my preference would not have been to sit, although there was no choice in that, but the staggering price hike didn’t help, at a time I was leaving home and beginning to understand what having a mortgage and other commitments meant.

Okay, I might have missed out on seeing some fantastic players strutting their stuff on the hallowed turf as well as witnessing some historic evenings, like the one when we dismantled Barcelona in the Champions League, but there was always Sky and although I’ve never subscribed to Murdoch’s institution, it was always available in the pub, and for a few years we were on the telly as much as anyone.

