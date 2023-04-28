News

Premier League top four race – Punters and bookies react to stunning Newcastle United win at Everton

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting very interesting…

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it our for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of this midweek round of games have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now only four weeks of the season remaining.

The Premier League results this midweek, potentially influencing the battle for Premier League top four…

They saw Newcastle United, Liverpool and Aston Villa draw, Brighton lose, whilst Man U and Tottenham drew..

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Friday (28 April 2023):

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each before these midweek results):

Finish Premier League top four:

No offers Arsenal (1/1000)

No offers Man City (1/1000)

1/14 Newcastle United (1/6)

1/10 Man U (1/7)

5/1 Liverpool (6/1)

18/1 Brighton (6/1)

28/1 Tottenham (22/1)

50/1 Aston Villa (150/1)

In reaction to the latest results, no surprise that Newcastle United are now seen as in such a powerful position. Winning seven of their last eight games and next up at home to rock bottom Southampton.

If there is to be a shock, then Man U looking a little more likely to be the victim. Only three wins in their last seven PL matches and next up they have Villa home, then Brighton away.

The Seagulls maybe suffering a real hangover from their Wembley defeat when going down 3-1 at Forest despite taking the lead. Brighton now have three at home in a row against Wolves, Man U and Everton, which gives them a perfect opportunity to get in amongst it. They probably have to get maximum points in that trio of games, as they then have to play Arsenal and Newcastle away in the following two games.

Liverpool are talked about as potentially winning all their remaining matches but after getting lucky and edging home 3-2 against Nottingham Forest, they did the same at West Ham in midweek. A shocking VAR / refereeing incident denied the Hammers a very obvious late penalty which could / would have made it 2-2. Liverpool now have three home games in a row against Spurs, Fulham and Brentford, where if they do win all three, then they could well have to be taken seriously.

Spurs regained some pride with a fightback to 2-2 against Man U last night, whilst Villa crawled to a 1-0 win over Fulham in midweek, neither side though looking likely to impact those Premier League top four spots. Although Villa may claim otherwise if winning at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

