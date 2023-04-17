News

Premier League top four race – Punters and bookies react to heaviest Newcastle United defeat of the season

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting very interesting…

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it our for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of this past weekend have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now less than six weeks of the season remaining.

The Premier League results this weekend, potentially influencing the battle for Premier League top four…

They saw Man U, Brighton and Aston Villa win, whilst Newcastle United and Tottenham lost. Liverpool play away at Leeds tonight.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Monday (17 April 2023) morning:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each before this weekend’s results):

Finish Premier League top four:

1/1,000 Arsenal (1/1000)

1/1,000 Man City (1/1000)

1/7 Man U (1/5)

2/7 Newcastle United (1/5)

5/1 Brighton (12/1)

7/1 Tottenham (3/1)

10/1 Liverpool (11/1)

33/1 Aston Villa (150/1)

In reaction to the latest results, no surprise that the three winning clubs all saw their odds shorten.

The change though in odds for Newcastle United was minimal.

I think obviously the Spurs defeat massively helped that.

However, I think also factored in is that Newcastle were facing arguably their toughest looking remaining match of the season, whilst Tottenham had what, on paper, probably looked their easiest remaining game at home to Bournemouth.

For me, the previous weekend was definitely a bonus when as well as Newcastle winning at Brentford, Brighton were cheated out of any points at all at Tottenham. Brighton have a game in hand on Newcastle BUT are seven points behind rather than the four it would have been if winning at Spurs.

Impressive late season form for Villa under Unai Emery, but only seven games left and they are six points behind Newcastle having played a game more as well (NUFC also 20 goals better off than Villa when it comes to GD).

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

