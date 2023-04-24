News

Premier League top four race – Punters and bookies react to biggest Newcastle United win

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting very interesting…

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it our for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of this past weekend have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now less than five weeks of the season remaining.

The Premier League results this weekend, potentially influencing the battle for Premier League top four…

They saw Liverpool win, Aston Villa draw and Tottenham get hammered.

Newcastle United of course doing the hammering!

Man U winning against Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi of course on Sunday, so they were missing from the Premier League action.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Monday (24 April 2023):

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each before this weekend’s results):

Finish Premier League top four:

1/1,000 Arsenal (1/1000)

1/1,000 Man City (1/1000)

1/7 Man U (1/7)

1/6 Newcastle United (2/7)

6/1 Brighton (5/1)

6/1 Liverpool (10/1)

22/1 Tottenham (7/1)

150/1 Aston Villa (33/1)

In reaction to the latest results, no surprise that Tottenham are now seen as not likely to bother the final places, six points off the top four and having played a game more than Newcastle, two more than Man U.

Whilst Aston Villa’s late longshot hopes look to have ended as they scrambled a draw at Brentford, Emery’s side now eight points off top four and having played one more than Newcastle and two more than Man U.

After beating relegation threatened Leeds last Monday night, Liverpool edged home 3-2 ahead of another relegation candidate in the form of Nottingham Forest, but they have only seven games to play and are nine points adrift of top four, having played a game more than Man U.

Bouncing back in magnificent style after that 3-0 loss at Aston Villa, Newcastle United now looking nailed on in the eyes of both bookies and punters for a Premier League top four finish, priced at 1/6 after taking apart Tottenham.

Man U remaining heavy favourites along with Newcastle United to take the two remaining Champions League spots, as Tottenham lost. Man U now behind United on goal difference but ten Hag’s team do have a game in hand.

Brighton unlucky to lose out on an FA Cup final with defeat yesterday.

They now have only the Premier League to concentrate on and are for many people the most likely to spring a surprise if there is to be one, where top four is concerned.

Brighton have gone slightly out in price (6/1 from 5/1) due almost entirely to Newcastle’s win.

The Seagulls do have two games in hand on Newcastle United, one in hand on Man U, but are ten points off top four.

They now face nine games in a 32 day stretch and considering they have only won four of their last nine PL matches, it is a massive ask for them to threaten the top four places.

Brighton have a tough set of fixtures as well, including Man City and Man U at home, plus Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Arsenal away.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

