Opinion

Premier League top four chances for Newcastle United reassessed after Wednesday’s Liverpool and Brighton results

The race for the Premier League top four places is getting ever more intense.

Whilst Arsenal and Man City fight it out for the title, there are a number of clubs battling it out for the other two Champions League spots.

The games / events of this midweek have certainly had an impact on the outlook, with now just over four weeks of the season remaining.

These are the midweek results so far in this full round of Premier League matches:

Tuesday 25 April

Aston Villa 1 Fulham 0

Leeds 1 Leicester 1

Wolves 2 Palace 0

Wednesday 26 April

Chelsea 0 Brentford 2

Man City 4 Arsenal 1

Nottingham Forest 3 Brighton 1

West Ham 1 Liverpool 2

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Thursday (27 April 2023):

So in terms of reassessing the Premier League top four battle, what has been the reaction?

The super computer model probability predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability for Newcastle United compared to what their prediction was before these midweek results, current percentage prediction of Premier League top four and in brackets what it was after the weekend matches:

Arsenal 100% (99%)

Man City 99% (99%)

Man Utd 88% (85%)

Newcastle United 87% (86%)

Liverpool 17% (10%)

Brighton 5% (17%)

Tottenham 2% (2%)

Aston Villa 1% (less than 1%)

So basically, both Newcastle United and Man U seen as even slightly more overwhelmingly probable to get Premier League top four now, with dark horses Brighton losing at Forest a key result. Liverpool’s lucky win (yet another shocking refereeing / VAR decision going in their favour, as Thiago handled in the box but NO penalty).

As outsiders, Brighton and Liverpool changing positions after their respective results, but the scousers still six points off top four and having played a game more than Newcastle and two more than Man U.

So what about how punters and bookies have reacted to these midweek results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season (with in brackets, the odds for each before these midweek results):

Finish Premier League top four:

No offers Arsenal (1/1000)

No offers Man City (1/1000)

1/10 Man U (1/7)

1/7 Newcastle United (1/6)

9/2 Liverpool (6/1)

14/1 Brighton (6/1)

20/1 Tottenham (22/1)

50/1 Aston Villa (150/1)

In reaction to these latest midweek results, the bookies and punters taking the odds on Premier League top four in a very similar direction to the 538 probability model.

Both Newcastle United (1/7) and Man U (1/10) becoming even hotter favourites, due to that Brighton result.

Whilst Liverpool odds shortening slightly, with them seen as now the most likely to pounce if either Eddie Howe’s or Erik ten Hag’s teams collapse.

Only the three more Premier League matches tonight to complete this midweek round of matches BUT the results could have a massive impact on the odds and probability model when it comes to Premier League top four:

Thursday 27 April:

Everton v Newcastle (7.45)

Southampton v Bournemouth (7.45pm)

Tottenham v Man U (8.15pm)

Not saying this is guaranteed to happen BUT if for example both Man U and Newcastle United won tonight, then Liverpool would be nine points adrift of top four and the scousers would have only six games left to close that gap.

As far as the bookies, punters and probability models would see it, I think they’d view it as all but decided.

As football fans though we’d still be wary…until the final whistle and / or it is mathematically certain, we will never take anything for granted.

