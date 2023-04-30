Opinion

Premier League table now looking very sweet after Sunday results

Sunday night sees this Premier League table looking very sweet.

Now less than four weeks of the season to go, with Eddie Howe and his players in a dominant position.

Obviously there could always have been an even better scenario BUT after going in 1-0 down at half-time, for Newcastle United to win 3-1 against Southampton and make it eight wins from nine, was absolutely the key thing this weekend.

The results this weekend showing:

Saturday 29 April

Palace 4 West Ham 3

Brentford 2 Forest 1

Brighton 6 Wolves 0

Sunday 30 April

Bournemouth 4 Leeds 1

Fulham 1 Man City 2

Man U 1 Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Liverpool 4 Tottenham 3

That leaves the Premier League table on Sunday night looking like this:

These weekend results have killed off any faint hopes Tottenham and Villa might still have had of top four.

Whilst Brighton smashed Wolves for six and have two games in hand on Newcastle, the fact remains they are now 13 points behind and not a lot of matches left.

Man U edged it against Villa but are away at Brighton on Thursday night when they play their game in hand on NUFC, so a game where Eddie Howe’s side will benefit one way or the other.

Liverpool led 3-0 today and Tottenham brought it back to 3-3, only for the scousers to get a very late winner. Ideally it would have ended a draw but fact remains that Klopp’s team have only five games left and are nine points behind NUFC, plus Newcastle with an 11 goals advantage on GD.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

